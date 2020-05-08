A dozen teachers, librarians, counselors, and other school staff members stood in a row at Laguna Creek High School. They cheered for each senior who drove by them in their campus parking lot. Names of the school’s Class of 2020 were displayed on a fence, and loud dance music played nearby.
Every senior had his or her name announced on a loudspeaker, as if they were star athletes being introduced at a pep rally. A few staff members waved giant flags that displayed their school’s cardinal mascot.
“We wanted to celebrate them in-person,” English teacher Margo Hollingsworth said while she cheered on the seniors. “It seems like it means a lot to them.”
She then paused when she saw one of her students drive up in her parent’s car.
“Hold on, this is my baby right here,” Hollingsworth told the Citizen.
The student cried at the sight of her teacher.
During the morning of May 2, seniors were invited back to their school for one last time in their school year. They arrived to pick up their caps and gowns for a “virtual” or online graduation ceremony that will take place in early June. The formal wear was given to each student in a drive-thru style service.
Plans to have their graduation at the Golden 1 Center this month were canceled, just like in-person high school and college graduations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laguna Creek High was among 67 schools that have been closed across the Elk Grove Unified School District on March 7, due to concerns over the growing COVID-19 situation.
All schools switched to online classes last month and students will learn from home until their school year ends on May 29.
Over the past few weeks, high schools have been working to get seniors excited about their upcoming virtual graduations. Florin and Cosumnes Oaks high schools also distributed caps and gowns to seniors a few days before Laguna Creek High’s event. Florin seniors were treated to free pizza, along with their graduation wear.
At Laguna Creek High, the staff kept up a party atmosphere when their school’s seniors passed through their parking lot. Cynthia Dettner, a business and computer technology teacher, often paused during her interview to greet seniors.
“I think that they were worried there was not going to be anything for them,” she said about the Class of 2020. “And to see all of us turn out is reassuring to them that we have not forgotten our graduating class.”
Siraj Shoudhary, a senior who is planning to study chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, wore a face covering and rode his bicycle to campus when he picked up his cap and gown. Several teachers cheered loudly for him.
“I really appreciate it because although, due to the pandemic, our senior activities have been canceled, this is a nice way to experience (the senior activities),” he told the Citizen.
Laguna Creek High’s principal, Doug Craig stood by the parking lot’s entrance to welcome the students.
“We get to see them and show them how we’re thinking about them and care about them,” he said.
Craig explained that his school’s virtual graduation will be featured at a website where viewers can see a showcase of videos that include speeches and student performances. Graduates will be invited to submit photographs of them in their caps and gowns, which will then be displayed during the graduation.
Asked about how his school is handling their new online education system, Craig noted how students and teachers had to quickly adapt to it.
“Overall, considering that we had to drop everything and do it, I think it’s going as good as it can,” he said.
Dettner also spoke about the resilience of Laguna Creek High’s seniors.
“They are trying to do what we ask of them under difficult circumstances, but they have arisen to the occasion,” she said. “I think that’s what the Class of 2020 will be remembered for – that they were nimble and they were fluid enough to go through what the virus threw at them.”
The schedule and the web links for the Elk Grove school district’s virtual high school graduations have not been announced, as of press time. Plans are to have the graduations during the first week of June.
Students, parents, and other community members are advised to visit the district’s website, www.EGUSD.net for future details.
