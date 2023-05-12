This month, the state filed a lawsuit against the city of Elk Grove for allegedly violating housing laws after city officials rejected the Oak Rose Apartments project last year. The Citizen recently spoke to neighbors of the proposed project site and asked them about the new legal battle.
The Oak Rose Apartments are proposed for a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road. This project would consist of 66 units for lower-income individuals and families who previously experienced homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.
If built, the Sacramento County-based service provider, HOPE Cooperative, would manage the site and services on the property, which is currently vacant and owned by the project’s applicant, Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on May 1 that he joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Housing and Community Development in a lawsuit that challenges Elk Grove city officials for denying the proposed Oak Rose project in Old Town Elk Grove. The state is seeking injunctive relief to require city officials to approve the project.
Last year, the Elk Grove City Council denied the proposed apartments on the basis that they did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and were therefore not eligible for Senate Bill 35, a state law that provides for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects.
The council’s rejection focused on a plan for the proposed project to include ground-floor residential units. It was determined by the council that the project did not comply with the city’s restriction of residential units on the ground floor in the city’s Old Town Special Planning Area (OTSPA).
State officials allege that the council’s denial of the apartments violates state laws.
Those laws include SB 35, the Housing Accountability Act, and fair housing laws intended to prohibit discriminatory land-use practices, such as the Nondiscrimination in Land Use Law and the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing statute.
The state’s lawsuit followed an earlier action in which Oak Rose Apts LP filed a lawsuit against the city regarding its alleged “unlawful” denial of this proposed project.
According to that lawsuit, this “wrongful conduct” by the city halted the project and caused harm to the petitioner and the “greater public good.”
Old Town residents share views on Oak Rose
An Old Town resident, who identified himself solely as Barry, told the Citizen that he does not like the plan to have the project placed at its proposed site.
“I think it’s a bad idea, because I don’t think it’s close enough to good services that they can afford,” he said. “I support the basics, but I think the location is wrong. Their money is going to go further at WinCo than Bel Air, so they’re going to have to use Uber or go get a taxi for their grocery shopping. So, their resources are not here.
“Long story short, I think it’s a horrible location and I think the people doing the work are trying to profit off (those) who are going to be living there, (and those residents) are going to be paying more for their services.”
Regarding the state’s lawsuit, Barry mentioned that he believes the state is trying to bully the city of Elk Grove and residents of Old Town who oppose the project’s location.
“They’re definitely pushing their influences over the city and what the neighborhood wants,” he said.
Dale Bradford, who has lived in the same home in Old Town for 62 years, said that he does not feel that the city will prevail in the Oak Rose-related lawsuit with the state.
“I’ve voiced my opinion so many times, (but) it never did any good,” he said. “They always pass it somewhere. They’ll pass it. I don’t mean to seem negative, but that’s the way it happens. They’ll keep it up until they get you. Just like the low-income housing across the street, I fought it for years, but they put it in.”
Mike Contreras mentioned that he has never seen a permanent, supportive housing project in a city’s historic district in the Sacramento region.
“You talk about any other old town in this area and they have restaurants and other (public amenities), but they don’t have (housing) like that,” he said. “It’s absolutely the wrong place. They ought to put it in a place where homeless services are provided.”
Karen Wright told the Citizen that she is not in favor of the proposed location for the apartments.
“I don’t think it fits where they’re looking at,” she said. “I think anybody that is lower income, there’s no shopping down there. I’m sorry. I don’t shop at Bel Air unless I have to. I don’t know if the buses go down that way or if it’s near transportation to get to their jobs, and it didn’t look like (the site) is going to have very many (spaces) for parking. So, I’m really torn.
“Is it going to be well-maintained? Is there going to be security on site?”
While Wright noted that she is against the proposed location of this project, she stressed that she is not against helping people who could reside in a place like Oak Rose.
“If they want help, they should be given the help that they need,” she said. “But even the design (for Oak Rose) didn’t fit. They must be itty-bitty, little apartments.”
John Johnson, who was the husband of the late community activist Sarah Johnson, also shared his concerns with the project.
“I think they just put it up wherever they want, and they don’t really look to make a community out of it,” he said. “They just (say), ‘OK, we’ll stick it here.’
“The (OTSPA’s) multi-use thing says, if you’re going to build something, build a business down on the (ground floor). This is the main street of Elk Grove. And they’re going to put the library down there (at Waterman Road) and they moved the water (company) around the corner from here (on Waterman Road). The zoning down here is for multi-use – businesses and residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.