The Citizen last week spoke with various Old Town Elk Grove businesses that have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closures of non-essential businesses and Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order.
Angela Perry, president of both the Old Town Elk Grove Foundation and the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, addressed the changing business environment due to this pandemic.
“Pre-COVID, we saw folks out walking the corridor and shopping the wonderful retail stores and restaurants,” she said. “In addition to the day-to-day course of business disruption, the merchants in Old Town normally benefit from the Old Town Plaza and its events, which draw thousands into the area. Of course, due to the stay-at-home order, those events are also not happening.”
Sharie Wilson, co-owner of DreamGirls hair salon, said that her business has struggled significantly since its closure in March.
“We’re not doing good,” she said. “We just found out that the governor said that we won’t be able to open up until the third phase, which is September. We don’t know where to really go. The government isn’t really helping us like they say.
“With no money coming in from the government, with no money coming in from our business, we’re hurting. Some salons are going to lose everything.”
Wilson noted that when her business reopens, it will serve only one client at a time, and people will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door.
Old Town Fabric owner Ali Mohammed also said that he has lost a lot of money with the closure of his business.
“There’s no (customers),” he said. “We come here every once in a while and check our store, our mail, and stuff like that…This is an unknown situation. We cannot say we do this or that, because we are depending on something that’s not in our hands.”
Tony Micallef, who opened Tony’s Sports Novelties last October, said that he has temporarily lost a successful business.
“I was actually doing really well,” he said. “I had huge sales and it was the talk of Elk Grove for the Super Bowl, because I’m liquidating everything. And I just got tons of Sacramento Kings merchandise. I was going to sell it for nothing and they told me to close down.”
Allan Veto, the operator of Bob’s Club since 1992, said that he is using his downtime during his business’s government-required closure to improve his historic, two-story building.
“We’re taking advantage of the time when we don’t have any customers to have to worry about their safety to have the place re-roofed,” he said. “I take so much pride in Bob’s Club and we just like to make things better.”
The re-roofing of this 19th century structure was a five-day project, which was completed by Alex Perez’s Roofing of Antelope, on May 1.
Veto assured the community that he foresees a bright future for his business.
“Bob’s Club is coming back better, stronger than ever,” he said.
But Veto noted that once he is permitted to open his business, the bar will initially operate at half its regular occupancy.
He added that his clientele is generally respectful of one another, but that social distancing will be monitored.
“If they don’t stay (at least 6 feet apart from one another), they will be asked to leave,” Veto said. “This is the COVID-19 policy, and until they’ve got a vaccine – which we know they’re going to have – we’re going to be careful.”
Larry Baker, who owns The Sign Center across the street from Bob’s Club, said that he is fortunate to operate a store that is classified as an “essential business.”
“I’ve been able to keep my doors open and that certainly has helped,” he said. “Sales have dropped off. Mainly, we saw the pinch (with) smaller businesses we do business with (that) are hanging onto their cash. So, things get a little bit tighter, and I understand.”
Baker added that overall his business is in a “pretty good position.”
Roberto John Lozano, the owner of Upholstery Tech, an automotive upholstery repair business, said that his shop is operating at a reduced capacity while most people spend the majority of their days at home.
“It definitely did slow down the economy,” he said. “The main thing is we need our cars. If we need tires, we’ve got to go get them. Upholstery is a little bit different. It can be a last thing. But if it’s something that needs to be addressed, it will.
“I think (the economic struggles) will clear up eventually. In the process of time, we’ll get everything back to where we want it. We just have to be patient.”
Jeff Hofmeister, a locksmith at Elk Grove Lock & Safe, also noted a slowing down in business during the stay-at-home order.
“It’s slowed down overall, but it’s picking back up,” he said. “There’s definitely an uptick over last week, and last week was an uptick, as well. Foot traffic is what has slowed down the most, but it’s all picking back up again.”
While sitting inside Paula Maita & Co., Elk Grove Planning Commissioner and Paula’s husband Frank Maita spoke about the status of their business.
“We’re going to take a pretty big hit,” he said. “It affects our business, because we do so many event-oriented things and conventions, and foundations that have like a gift store buy products from us. But we are able to operate and we are generating some income.”
Maita added that this business was forced to furlough its employees, and that he and Paula are currently operating the store on their own.
Joyce Allen, whose sister, Julie Quattrin, owns Flowers by Fairytales, told the Citizen last week that the business was not open to the public and had to lay off their employees.
As a result, Allen has been assisting with online orders, while her niece Breanna Mullen helped with deliveries.
Providing an update on May 5, Quattrin told the Citizen that she is looking forward to finally reopening a portion of her business to the public. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on May 4 that floral shops will be allowed to reopen, but only for curbside pickup or a service that has employees hand orders to customers outside the store.
“I’m excited, we’re reopening the gift shop part (of the business) on May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day,” she said. “One of my employees is coming back, but the other one I’m not sure, because she makes more with unemployment.”
Quattrin also mentioned that she lost a lot of business after closing her door to the public.
“We lost the prom business and the graduation business at the beginning, and we even had to refund some money,” she said. “We lost weddings and funerals. We did one drive-by funeral. It’s been a big money loss up until this week. This week, we’re getting lots of calls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.