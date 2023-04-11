California Highway Patrol officers chased a 40-year-old kidnapping suspect from the Antelope area to Elk Grove during the morning of April 9. They opened fire at him after he allegedly displayed a firearm while seated in his parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Christopher Scott Johnson was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s ineligible for bail. He also had a warrant for his arrest on domestic violence and battery charges, according to jail records.
The CHP was alerted about Johnson around 10:36 a.m. when a dispatcher was informed about a woman being held against her will in a black Chevrolet van. A patrol unit later saw a vehicle that matched that description near the corner of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.
Authorities said the driver refused to pull over for officers and he instead led a 26-mile pursuit that traveled into Elk Grove’s Laguna area. CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt said that Elk Grove police officers disabled Johnson’s tires by deploying spike strips on a street.
The suspect stopped near the corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Amber Creek Way. Authorities said that the kidnapped victim was able to exit the van and walk to patrol vehicles, while Johnson remained seated.
After officers shot at the suspect in response to seeing his gun, he then followed police orders and was taken into custody.
Leavitt said that the CHP is investigating the pursuit and the false imprisonment allegation, while the Elk Grove police investigates the officer-involved shooting.
