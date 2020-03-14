The Elk Grove police on March 12 announced that an officer and a sergeant are no longer on their staff after they were investigated for a use of force incident that occurred last June.
An officer was terminated on March 4 after internal investigators watched police camera videos of him kicking an unarmed, robbery suspect who laid face down on the ground. He had his gun drawn and he kicked the suspect’s head soon after ordering him to place his hands further away from his waist.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright shared his initial reaction when he watched the video footage.
“I was incredibly disappointed; I was shocked,” he told the Citizen. “I was searching for the why, and that led us to move toward an immediate response internally.”
The officer, identified in an Elk Grove police video as Bryan Schmidt, was placed on leave during the internal investigation that ended this month. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the former officer is now appealing his termination.
Schmidt’s supervising sergeant resigned last month after the upper management learned that he violated police policy by failing to report the use of force incident to them. Jimenez declined to identify the supervisor, but said that the sergeant worked at the Elk Grove police for 14 years.
Albright said that the police’s upper management were unaware of the use of force incident until last October when the robbery suspect’s attorney filed a claim for damages.
“We did not find out about that (incident) through the supervisor, which would be the normal course of reporting,” he told the Citizen. “The policy calls for that to occur.”
On March 12, the police released a 15-minute YouTube video that includes police footage of the June 5, 2019 incident as well as Albright condemning Schmidt’s actions.
“(It’s) a use of force by an officer that has been determined to be against department policy, and not in line with any training provided by our department,” he said in the video.
The video presentation mainly consists of footage recorded by cameras worn by officers and by cameras mounted on their patrol car dashboards.
On June 5, the police were alerted about a robbery that occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the Burlington Coat Factory store on East Stockton Boulevard. Authorities reported that Juan Mendoza, 22, of Sacramento along with two accomplices shoplifted merchandise and then punched store security guards who tried to detain them.
In the police video, two officers arrived at the scene, drew their firearms, and ordered one suspect to get on the ground outside the store. Mendoza then exited the business and walked toward the two officers while they ordered him to drop to the ground.
Mendoza was laying on the sidewalk when Schmidt pulled up in his patrol car and approached him from behind. His actions were recorded by his police uniform’s camera.
“Hands out, man,” Schmidt first told him. “Hey, this ain’t going to be a good day for you.”
He then again demanded Mendoza to place his hands out and he immediately kicked the suspect. Another officer then ran over and handcuffed the suspect. Mendoza was arrested on assault and robbery charges.
Schmidt later told another officer at the scene about his use of force.
“He was just kind of like smiling, doing that smirk, so I was like, ‘Wham!’” Schmidt said about Mendoza in the video. “I (expletive deleted) kicked his head. And I tell him to put his hands out and then start kicking his hands away from his sides. (He) finally got his hands out.”
In their March 12 video presentation of the incident, the police noted that Mendoza had a bloody face and he vomited after his arrest. He was later hospitalized for his head injury.
Mendoza remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is ineligible for bail, according to jail records. His next hearing is scheduled for April 16 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
The police’s March 12 video marks the first time that the Elk Grove police released an online video that documents a police investigation of a critical incident involving an officer. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s department released similar videos in the past.
“We enjoy a really good relationship with the community and we felt it was important to be transparent,” Albright told the Citizen about why the video was produced. “We have a high level of trust from our community and that doesn’t happen by accident - it happens by good works, but it also happens through us being honest and transparent.”
The police chief noted that Elk Grove police officers contacted more than 66,000 people last year. Of those encounters, less than 3% of them involved a use of force, he said.
“We have an incredible staff that is well-oriented and professional, and just desires to continue to foster the relationship that we enjoy with our community,” Albright said.
