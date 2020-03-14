Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.