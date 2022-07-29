Elk Grove has 45 homeless people living within its borders, according to the Point-in-Time (PIT) homeless population count conducted in February.
This regional, Sacramento Steps Forward-led project is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). A new count is typically completed every two years.
According to the Point-in-Time count, Sacramento County has nearly 9,300 people experiencing homelessness, and 33 percent of those people live in the city of Sacramento.
Overall, the number of people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Sacramento County rose by 67% compared to the 2019 PIT count. The 2021 count was postponed to this year.
With the aid of volunteers and partners, on Feb. 24, data was collected on the number of unsheltered people living in Elk Grove, as well as subpopulations such as veterans and those experiencing chronic homelessness.
The PIT count identified Elk Grove as having the second lowest number of homeless people in any jurisdiction in the county.
Although the city of Folsom had the lowest total, with 20 people experiencing homelessness, Elk Grove has a much larger population of more than 178,000 residents compared to Folsom’s 79,000 residents.
Ninety percent of the homeless people counted in Elk Grove were identified as longtime residents of Sacramento or were originally from this county.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen this week that Elk Grove, at any given time, has about 100 to 150 homeless people, based on combined data from the city’s homeless navigator, the Elk Grove police and various social service partners.
However, Bontrager said that she was not surprised by the Point-in-Time homeless population count total for Elk Grove.
“We know that the Point-in-Time count is usually an undercount,” she said. “It’s not truly a census, but what it does show is trends over time. And so, that trend was about in line with what I expected to see. Elk Grove still has a very small percentage of the region’s people experiencing homelessness.”
Regarding the PIT count’s homeless total, Bontrager noted that it is nearly impossible to find everyone in the community who is experiencing homelessness.
“In suburban jurisdictions, it can be even harder,” she said. “We tend to have more people living in vehicles than say the city of Sacramento. We’re a higher percentage, not actually more people.”
Bontrager added that it can be challenging for a PIT counter to figure out whether someone sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot is homeless.
The 2019 PIT count creates a comparison challenge to this year’s PIT count, Bontrager explained.
“The (count for 2019) was seven; however, we know that number was not accurate,” she said. “The researchers told us that they encountered some problems with it.”
Bontrager mentioned that one of the two teams counting in Elk Grove in 2019 lost all of their data, and the other team experienced “some problems” with the data that was collected.
Among the statistics from the 2022 Point-in-Time count that attracted Bontrager’s attention was that only 18% of the people who were counted became homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a pretty low number considering the increase that we saw in overall homelessness,” she said. “What we think is that the eviction moratorium in particular, but also unemployment benefits and tax credits helped a lot of people to stay in their housing.”
However, as a result, there were very low vacancy rates, Bontrager noted.
“So, if you entered the pandemic homeless, you weren’t very likely at all to get housed during the pandemic,” she said.
Bontrager stressed that there is a continuous need for more housing.
“We still do not have enough housing for the folks that need it,” she said. “And what the count highlighted is a lot of people who are currently unsheltered have a disabling condition, and that’s going to make it really difficult for them to move back into housing with no support.”
She noted that the Sacramento region tends to receive HUD funding for permanent supportive housing.
“For a lot of the folks who are unsheltered now, that is ultimately going to be what they need,” Bontrager said. “We are seeing more successes with sheltering families with children, with getting those folks ultimately housed.
“We also did well regionally on the topic of veteran homelessness. But for non-families, non-veterans, a lot of work remains to be done.”
Lisa Bates, CEO of Sacramento Steps Forward, spoke about the importance of the Point-in-Time counts.
“It’s important not only in terms of the estimated number, but it also affords us an opportunity to do surveys and interviews with clients and people experiencing homelessness,” she said. “And then that data is very helpful, as well, in determining how long have people been homeless, where have they resided previous to being homeless, what types of services do they need and what kind of conditions do they have?”
Bates added that there is also a hope that this data can assist in guiding future decision making and investments.
Moving forward, Bates mentioned the importance in taking preventative measures in the efforts to approach the homelessness issue.
“Also pointed out in the (PIT count) report is (that) doing targeted prevention on the front end is more than ever important now, so that we don’t continue to (have more) newly homeless folks coming into the system,” she said.
