Don Nottoli, whose name is synonymous with his nearly 30 years of service as a Sacramento County supervisor, is gradually settling into his retirement.
Two years ago, Nottoli announced that after seven terms, he would not seek re-election as the representative of county supervisorial District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles, and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
During a ceremony held in the Board of Supervisors’ chamber in downtown Sacramento last month, Nottoli swore in his successor, former Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, who was victorious in last November’s general election.
Nottoli’s service as the representative of District 5 began 28 years ago. He entered the June 1994 primary election against seven other candidates, and he ultimately won the seat in a runoff election in the following November against Kay Albiani, then-president of the Elk Grove Unified School District board.
The 39-year-old Nottoli was sworn into his first term in office on Jan. 3, 1995.
Nottoli succeeded Toby Johnson, a rancher and former educator who had represented District 5 for 16 years.
Throughout Johnson’s four terms in office, Nottoli was by his side, serving as his administrative assistant. He first teamed with Johnson in 1978 as his campaign manager. Nottoli was only 24 years old at that time.
Nottoli, 68, referred to Johnson as a memorable mentor who was a “great friend” and a “very dedicated public servant.” Johnson died at the age of 97 in 2014.
Accepting the challenge of summarizing his nearly three decades as supervisor, Nottoli shared some of his memories.
He recalled the incorporation efforts in Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.
“In representing both Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove, obviously, there were different points of view on that issue, and (the) level of service for county services was certainly an issue,” he said.
Elk Grove became the first California city to incorporate in the 21st century, on July 1, 2000, and Rancho Cordova was incorporated on Jan. 1, 2003.
Additionally incorporated during Nottoli’s supervisorial service was Citrus Heights, which became a city on Jan. 1, 1997.
Also significant was the county’s major population growth, Nottoli noted.
“When Toby and I came to the county, (its population was) about 750,000 or 760,000,” he said. “When we did the last redistricting last year, we were at 1.5 million or almost 1.6 million.”
Nottoli was also involved in discussions regarding retirement systems and personnel policies, the Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, and the South Sacramento Habitat Conservation Plan, as well as the reutilization of the former properties of Mather and McClellan air force bases, following their closures.
Nottoli reflected on the Great Recession, which began in late 2007 and continued until mid-2009.
“(Those were) some of the most difficult times encountered during my time in public office,” he said. “We saw the impacts to people in their personal lives, but also county budgets were just decimated, and we ended up cutting 3,000 positions all the way up, (as well as) programs and services.”
He also recalled the challenges the board faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the elected Board of Supervisors, we had to work through (the pandemic),” Nottoli said. “And then, obviously, some of the relief that came with the CARES Act money first, and then the American Rescue Plan.”
Nottoli additionally spoke about the ongoing issue of homelessness.
“There’s no one solution that’s just going to (solve it),” he said. “You’ve just got to keep working as a community in society, but do our best to help people who are in need. And also recognize that it just didn’t show up overnight.”
While Nottoli remains concerned about housing and rental costs, he commended the public transportation and sewer infrastructure systems in the county.
A significant issue of interest for Nottoli during his service as supervisor was protecting and preserving the Delta.
“We spent a lot of time on that particular issue,” he said. “I think we were successful in making it known the importance of the Delta and the way of life there – so, the farmland, the recreation, the environmental aspects.”
Nottoli mentioned that it was always important to him to represent people from all walks of life throughout the district.
“I just always felt it was important to look out for service(-oriented) programs,” he said. “Sometimes they were small bits and pieces, whether it was for senior citizens or for youngsters, funding for our libraries, for animal care, for our child welfare, and behavioral health.”
In addition to his work as a county supervisor, Nottoli also served on various boards and commissions, including the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, the Sacramento Regional Transit District, the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission, and the Sacramento Public Library Authority.
Nottoli told the Citizen that his involvement in politics predates his time as a county supervisor and his service as Johnson’s administrative assistant.
“As a senior (at Galt) High School, I ran for the (Galt high school) board back in 1973,” he said. “I wasn’t elected, but I had an interest to serve as a representative. I was obviously very young, with a lot of energy.”
However, he was elected president of his freshman and senior classes at Galt High.
With his love for public service, Nottoli unsuccessfully ran for the county Board of Education in 1974 and 1976.
Nottoli’s persistency paid off in 1977, as he received the greatest number votes in a nine-candidate field for the Galt high school board, on which he would serve until 1994.
In 1978, he was the top vote-getter against five other candidates vying to serve on the Galt City Council. He maintained that role until the following year.
As for his educational background beyond high school, Nottoli was a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo for a year before spending four years at California State University, Sacramento (CSUS), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in government-journalism in 1978.
While attending CSUS, Nottoli worked as a custodian, light maintenance worker, and children’s recreation program director at Arcohe School in Herald.
During that time, Nottoli met Johnson, who was serving as principal-superintendent of the Arcohe Union School District. Johnson already knew his father, Donald, who was a legendary basketball coach and longtime teacher at Galt High, and a member of the Galt’s elementary school board for decades.
Donald died in 2006, and Nottoli’s mother, Rita, continues to live in Galt, where Nottoli was raised and lives with his longtime wife, Brenda.
He and Brenda were honored in 2019, with the dedication of Don and Brenda Nottoli Community Park in Sacramento. Additionally, Don Nottoli Park in Elk Grove opened in 2003.
Nottoli was also honored last October with a lifetime achievement award from California State University’s alumni association.
With his retirement, Nottoli finds himself in a position that for him is very unusual: no public service commitment.
Nottoli told the Citizen that he has not taken on any new responsibilities.
“I haven’t taken anything on yet,” he said. “So, I think that as it gets sorted out, I might volunteer here and there. And I’ve had a handful of folks who have reached out to me about maybe helping with their organization, and there’s a lot of worthy causes, a lot of worthwhile organizations, certainly in the Galt community.”
In the meantime, Nottoli plans to enjoy some leisure activities, he noted.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time with family and friends in retirement, (and) getting caught up on some long deferred, long overdue projects around the house,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll get a chance to go see some more state and national parks. So, that’s kind of the layout for what lies ahead.”
Having had time to reflect on his supervisorial service, Nottoli mentioned that he feels very fortunate.
“Part of my fulfillment is just the people I’ve had a chance to know and work with over the course of all the years that I served at the county level,” he said. “And, you know, many, many lifelong friends. And I would just say that it was a job that was very fulfilling, very interesting. And I did my best, and, hopefully I exit our communities in a good place, because we had a chance to work together on a multitude of different issues over the years.”
