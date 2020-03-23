A landlord who owned a notorious rental house in Elk Grove was sentenced to 12 years in state prison on March 13 for committing a lawsuit scheme.
Raghvendra Singh was found guilty last month in the Sacramento Superior Court on 14 felony counts of filing false or forged documents, and two felony counts of criminal conspiracy.
He and his wife, Kiran Rawat owned a rental property on Demonte Way, which reportedly drew more than 100 complaint calls from neighbors over issues such as suspected gunfire, criminal drug activities, and domestic violence.
The Elk Grove city staff reported that a city animal services officer visited the home and found eight adults, seven children, and eight dogs living there. In response to concerns from neighbors, the Elk Grove police monitored the property by using a security camera trailer outside the house.
In 2017, the city successfully sued Rawat over her house’s problems. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Thadd Blizzard last May ruled that the house was a public nuisance, and he ordered Rawat to end the nuisance issues and to limit the occupancy to no more than six residents. Six months later, all of the remaining tenants moved out.
In the recent trial case against Singh, jurors found him guilty of using forged documents in a legal battle against neighbors of the Demonte Way house. Prosecutors said that he named them in civil lawsuit but he did not serve them a court summons or complaint. A local neighborhood watch captain was named in a $90 million lawsuit, but he was not served.
“So when the case came up for hearing, (Singh) received a default judgement against the victim for the 90 million dollars,” the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reported last month.
Singh was also found guilty of filing false grant deeds to lose his ownership of two rental properties that drew nuisance complaints.
Nate Champion, a neighbor of the Demonte Way house, was involved in his neighborhood’s conflict with Singh and Kawat for the past few years. He was named in Singh’s false lawsuit.
Champion recalled his experience of watching Singh during his March 13 sentencing. He said that Singh did not express remorse in court and that the defendant continued to argue that charges filed against him were wrong.
“It really struck me that this guy is going to commit fraud and be a problem for society until he dies probably,” Champion said. “Fortunately, he’ll be in jail for awhile so he won’t be able to do it there.”
The resident noted what kept him motivated in the legal fight with Singh.
“It was very hard and stressful for me and my family, but the main thing that kept me going is that I didn’t want him to be doing this to anybody else,” Champion said.
He added that Singh has a history of conflicts with city and county governments as well as private citizens.
Champion credited the Elk Grove city staff, the Elk Grove police, and the Elk Grove City Council for helping him and his neighbors.
“I’m really proud that it was the city of Elk Grove that was ultimately able to bring all of those details together (against Singh and Rawat),” he said.
