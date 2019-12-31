The city of Elk Grove’s long-awaited animal shelter opened last October, thanks to several years of advocacy by local animal lovers like June LaVine and her husband, Arnie.
During the shelter’s 2018 groundbreaking ceremony, she recalled when the city ended its contract to have Elk Grove’s stray dogs and cats taken to the Sacramento SPCA’s shelter in the Florin area.
Local animals were then taken to the Sacramento County’s shelter at Bradshaw Road.
“When I found out that, unfortunately, (the county staff) were euthanizing for space, I couldn’t stop,” June said on April 26, 2018. “I had to just keep going and plugging away because we desperately need an animal shelter (in Elk Grove). I’ve been fighting for five years to get (this shelter).
June and Arnie then formed the nonprofit, Friends of the Elk Grove Animal Shelter (FEGAS) to draw public and Elk Grove City Council support for the idea of a city animal shelter.
The dream of an Elk Grove animal shelter finally came true on Oct. 12, 2019 when the $17.6 million facility held its grand opening. The shelter was built at the corner of Iron Rock and Union Park ways. This building has enough space to house 56 cats and 66 dogs as well as extra space for small animals such as birds and reptiles. More than 20 full-time employees work there.
“It was way beyond my dreams,” June told the Citizen during the grand opening. “I knew it was going to be spectacular, but I think every area I went into I started crying.”
The Citizen believes that FEGAS is due to be 2019’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly honored the work of June and her nonprofit during his speech at the shelter’s grand opening.
“Her tireless advocacy and encouragement of others like June got our attention to help bring this project to fruition,” he said.
FEGAS did not rest after the animal shelter project was completed. They continued to support the community’s pets by hosting a “Paws for a Purpose” fundraiser in September that raised money to help fund veterinary and dental expenses for pet owners in need.
Last month, the nonprofit also held a pet supply drive during the Christmas shopping season by asking donors to review an Amazon wish list of gift ideas for the shelter’s animals.
To learn more about the Friends of the Elk Grove Animal Shelter and their upcoming events, visit their website¸ www.fegas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.