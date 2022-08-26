The Elk Grove Citizen of the Year is a 67-year-old tradition that honors an individual or a couple who positively impacted the Elk Grove community. Honorees are recognized for their legacies of volunteer work, and they are celebrated at an awards banquet that’s held on the first Monday of November.
The award and banquet are sponsored by several service organizations such as the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the banquet will benefit the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year scholarship.
Last year’s Citizens of the Year were Cosumnes Community Services District Director Gil Albiani and his wife, Kay, who served on the Elk Grove Unified School District and Los Rios Community College District boards.
Organizers now seek nominees for the 2022 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year. A nominee must be a living Elk Grove resident who cannot be a candidate for a political office. Couples can also be nominated.
Supporters must also complete an application and attach a signed letter that describes the nominee’s past community service work and significant contributions to Elk Grove.
Applications can be obtained at the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.ElkGroveCA.com, under “Programs and Events.”
Nominations must be submitted to the Chamber’s office, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd., before 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
For more information, email chamber@elkgroveca.com or call (916) 691-3760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.