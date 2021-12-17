California public health officials on Dec. 13 announced the return of a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor settings. This mandate will be in effect until Jan. 15 as part of the state’s effort to slow down the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants in the early winter.
Masks are now required for all indoor public settings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status.
The California Department of Public Health reported there has been a 47% rise in California’s COVID-19 case rate and a 14% boost in COVID-related hospitalizations since Thanksgiving.
Public health officials also announced a new requirement for people to provide proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test, or a negative COVID test result before they can attend a “mega event,” such as a concert or sporting event.
Sacramento County’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since July, and a county spokesperson told the Citizen that the state’s new mandate won’t affect the county’s policy.
“(The county) will continue to do so through the state’s mandate and until we feel our case rates have dropped enough to warrant it being rescinded,” spokesperson Janna Haynes said.
County public health officials reinstated the indoor mask mandate after Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate reportedly jumped from 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents on June 24 to 18.3 cases on July 20.
Haynes said that the county’s case rate will have to drop to 5 cases per 100,000 residents in order for the county mask mandate to be lifted.
As of Dec. 14, Sacramento County’s case rate was 12.9 cases per 100,000, according to their COVID-19 dashboard report. This case rate steadily dropped throughout October and November, and reached a low of eight cases per 100,000 residents on Nov. 30. Case rates arose again after Thanksgiving, and reached 13.5 cases on Dec. 9.
