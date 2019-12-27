California Northstate University (CNU) drew much attention in 2019 with their proposed, $750 million to $800 million, 12-story teaching hospital. This facility is scheduled to open in the Stonelake neighborhood in late 2022.
During a Dec. 20, 2018 press conference, which was attended by local officials, the university unveiled its plan for a teaching hospital to be constructed adjacent to its current Elk Grove campus at West Taron Drive.
Less than a month after the press conference, several citizens approached the Elk Grove City Council in opposition to the proposed hospital site.
Elizabeth Brown, co-owner of Dreaming Dog Brewery, expressed frustration with the hospital plan that would force her business to relocate from the Stonelake Landing shopping center, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, near Interstate 5.
“I believed that the city encouraged and wanted small businesses,” she said. “But you have said, ‘That is OK until a bigger business with more money and more tax revenue comes in, and then we’ll just find a place for you.’”
While wearing a shirt with the words, “No hospital in my front yard,” Stonelake resident Barbara Patterson shared her desire to have the hospital built on the site of the abandoned outlet mall project at Kammerer Road and Highway 99.
During the same meeting, Dr. Alvin Cheung, the university’s CEO and president, mentioned that early planning for the hospital began during the summer of 2018.
In February, a public meeting was held to present details about CNU’s proposed teaching hospital.
During that meeting, which was hosted by Council Member Darren Suen whose district includes the proposed hospital site, it was revealed that the application for the hospital had not been completed.
Many attendees of this gathering expressed dissatisfaction with Cheung’s decision not to reveal the origin of finances for the project, and also the omission of some of the submitted questions from the question-and-answer period.
In the audience was a large group of Stonelake residents and others who were part of Neighbors Ensuring Stonelake Transparency (NEST), a coalition formed to oppose the construction of the hospital at its proposed site.
This group, which later changed its name to Neighbors Ensuring Sincere Transparency, made news through an incident with a representative of Mayor Steve Ly.
While picketing the hospital project outside of Ly’s Feb. 23 event at the university, NEST members became agitated when that representative began filming them.
The group accused that representative of harassing them, and “chest bumping” one of its members.
Ly’s representative resigned five days after the incident, but told the Citizen that his resignation was not associated with his interactions with the protestors.
In March, the NEST group launched a petition against the proposed hospital project to show the Elk Grove City Council that opposition to the project extends throughout the city – not just Stonelake.
While protesting outside of an April 22 event in which Ly attended, CNU member Kathy Engle told the Citizen that she believed that the mayor has “already made up his mind” on the project.
Ly responded by telling the Citizen that the group is welcome to exercise its freedom of speech on the matter, and that he does not “hold all the cards” on the project’s approval.
“I’m one vote on the council, and it has to go to the Planning Commission (for approval), as well,” he said.
As tension grew between the supporters and opposition of the proposed hospital, in May, the Elk Grove Police Officers Association and the Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council announced their support of the project.
The following month, Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, mentioned that although CNU’s application for the project remained incomplete, it was determined that a sufficient amount of the application was completed to proceed with an Environmental Impact Report.
At a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act public hearing on Aug. 21, the City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution approving the issuance of as much as $900 million in state tax-exempt, state revenue bonds for the proposed hospital.
During the council’s deliberation on the bonds issue, Ly stressed that a positive vote on the resolution does not indebt the city to any kind of bond payback. The city would also not be responsible for issuing the bonds.
Last month, Brian Holloway, a CNU representative, told the Citizen that negotiations were underway to relocate Dreaming Dog Brewery to a new site at 2615 West Taron Court, at West Taron Drive, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Dave Brown, co-owner of the brewery, confirmed that report, noting that he had worked with the architect and contractor at the alternative site.
He also expressed his disbelief that the hospital could be completed in 2022.
“It would be a miracle for them to be able to build this hospital by 2030,” Brown said.
Responding to that comment, Holloway said, “I’m not an expert on how long it takes to build a hospital, but all I can tell you is that Dr. Cheung put a medical school together (in Elk Grove) pretty quick.”
It was also last month that a helicopter made several trips from the Stonelake National Wildlife Refuge to Stonelake Landing as part of the environmental review for the proposed hospital. If built, the hospital could include a heliport.
The sound levels emitted from the helicopter were measured by decibels at 10 monitoring stations that were located within a 1-mile radius of the proposed hospital site.
While CNU works toward opening their hospital in the next three years, Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento seeks to build their own hospital – a $320 million, three-story project on their medical campus on Wymark Drive, south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Although CNU’s initial announcement in 2018 called for a groundbreaking in late 2019, Cheung told the Citizen earlier this month that the university’s plan for its hospital’s completion had not changed.
“If all goes well, as we planned it, we are optimistic about our timeline of November 2022,” he said.
Drawing attention to that plan, Phyllis Baltz, president of Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, told the Citizen this month that she does not find CNU’s timeline to be feasible.
“Based on our experience – we operate 40 hospitals throughout California – (and) based on the experience of other health systems that built projects locally and throughout the state, even at the point where you have entitlements, if you are still doing construction drawings and looking to submit those drawings to (the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development for approval), it’s a five- to seven-year process for a hospital for it to be opened,” she said.
In a later interview with the Citizen, Cheung re-emphasized the university’s commitment to its plan to open the hospital in 2022.
The Citizen’s most recent report on the university was published on Dec. 25, and presented details from the first meeting of the newly formed CNU President’s Advisory Council.
During that meeting, which was held on Dec. 17, former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis, who serves as a community outreach representative for the university, explained the purpose of the council.
“Cheung’s vision here is to be community-connected, so that the university is not just in the community, but it’s part of the community,” he said.
“At the end of the day, (council members) will be knowledgeable and be able to share their spheres of influence, what’s happening here on the campus. But they’ll also be able to bring that perspective back to share with Dr. Cheung and say, ‘This is what I’m hearing. Can we ask about it?’ We’ll talk about it.”
