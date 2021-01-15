Editor’s note: This story is part of a collaborative project between the Elk Grove Citizen and seniors in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. These students are being taught and advised by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and assistant professor. For more information about the program visit www.Facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.
Critics argue that insurance companies have long treated mental health and physical health as two separate entities. However, State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is pushing to change that.
Wiener’s Senate Bill 855, which has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, took effect on Jan. 1. This law will broaden current health insurance guidelines for mental health and substance use disorders by expanding on existing parity laws.
Prior to this bill, insurance plans were only required to provide coverage for nine serious mental illnesses. Proponents of the bill say insurance companies provided limited coverage for substance use disorder and addiction treatment, or would only provide coverage once the illness or complication became severe.
In a news conference, Sen. Wiener said: “We would never tolerate this for physical health. Imagine you had Stage 1 cancer and your insurance company were to say, ‘We know you have Stage 1 cancer, come back and see us when you have Stage 4 cancer. Then we’ll cover you.’”
Supporters of the bill say broadening parity laws will allow patients to receive preventative treatment instead of emergency treatment without the risk of being denied care because their insurance plan did not provide sufficient coverage.
Dr. David Fontes, a clinical psychologist at Creekside Counseling Associates in Elk Grove who specializes in addiction recovery and psychiatric disorders, said more funding is always necessary, as he has seen a fair share of patients denied coverage for their treatment.
Similarly, David Lloyd, senior policy advisor at the Kennedy Forum, an organization advocating progressive healthcare laws and supporters of SB-855, said, “We think higher access to mental health and additional care to cover mental health and addiction will put a stop to wrongful denials of mental health and addiction.”
Lloyd said those who will most benefit from the bill are insured individuals who are looking for preventative care, rather than just coverage when it is medically necessary.
The bill saw backlash and opposition from organizations like the California Association of Health Plans.
Following the passage of Sen. Wiener’s bill through the Assembly Health Committee, Vice President of Communications at California Association of Health Plans, (CAHP) Mary Ellen Grant said in a press statement, “Contrary to what Senate Bill 855 intends to achieve, this legislation misses the mark on solving California’s mental health care crisis.”
The CAHP argued that health care enrollees already receive adequate care under current parity laws, and that upwards of 99.8% currently have healthcare coverage for mental illness and substance use disorders including opioid, and alcohol addiction at parity with other health conditions.
According to the CAHP, enrollees will not experience any benefit from SB-855. Instead, they will experience aid that is hindered in its ability to provide appropriate clinical care for the individual since the bill creates its own definition of “medical necessity”.
The CAHP said, “SB 855 will also drive up premiums by millions of dollars in the first year alone.” They argue that SB-855 does not address the root of mental health care issues, and that the state should look into other means of handling this matter.
Kajol Singh, a third year graduate student at the U.C. Davis School of Medicine, disagrees. She said any movement towards providing more coverage for people in need is a step in the right direction, especially when it comes to mental health and substance abuse.
Singh said that people suffering from addictions rarely get the treatment they need. Even if they do have insurance, it can be difficult to find a mental health professional who is accepting patients and taking their insurance, particularly when patients have substance abuse disorder.
She said, “that sucks, because most people are on opioids because of us - because of what we’ve done as physicians.”
Singh also said that more access and coverage of transition services would provide the help people actually need. She said that the more we talk about this in a public forum, the more we will peel the stigma from treating abuse disorders.
“We need to prioritize healthcare,” Singh said. “Healthcare is what we need most.”
