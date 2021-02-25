The Elk Grove Unified School District may reopen their schools for in-person learning this spring, if Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate is low enough.
Elementary students could return to their campuses in mid-March, while middle and high schools may reopen in early April. Students in grades 7-12 will be allowed to return if the county advances to the state’s less restrictive Red Tier 2 next month.
Under a “concurrent” learning model, students would attend school for a few hours twice a week, and then continue their classes online at home. In the classroom, they will use laptop computers at their desks so that teachers can simultaneously instruct them and online students.
This policy aims to keep the number of on-campus students low and to ensure social distancing between students on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. A full distance learning option will still be available for students.
However, if Sacramento County experiences another rise in COVID cases, which exceeds 25 new cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, then the district will close campuses and return all students to full distance learning or online classes.
That’s the plan in the new agreement between the district and the Elk Grove Education Association (EGEA), which represents the district’s teachers.
“Our goal is to not only reopen schools, but keep schools open for the rest of the year, and I think our plan will get us there,” the district’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman told the school board on Feb. 23.
That night, the board voted, 6-1, to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the association. This plan will only go into effect for the current 2020-21 school year.
“This is a very critical baby step that we must take toward the goal that we all want,” Trustee Sean Yang said about the ultimate goal of restoring full, in-person learning in schools.
Trustee Carmine Forcina voted against the new school reopening plan. He argues that conditions are safe enough for students to return to school full-time. Forcina has also been an outspoken critic of the concurrent learning model and he once described it as “Zoom in a Room,” since students are still using online class applications like Zoom in a classroom.
Elk Grove Unified’s 67 schools have been closed for regular, in-person classes since the pandemic arose in Sacramento County last March. More than 63,000 students are taking online classes at home or other forms of distance learning.
Last October, the school board approved an agreement with the EGEA to reopen schools last November and December if the county’s COVID-19 case rate kept declining. They shelved their plan after the state issued a stay-at-home order for the county in November, due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
This month, the district officials and the teacher’s union representatives revised their school reopening plan after state officials announced that elementary schools can reopen in their county’s COVID-19 case rate is less than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Sacramento County’s elementary schools on Feb. 23 met that threshold since the county had a COVID-19 case rate of 13 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to county public health data.
As for the plan for reopening middle and high schools, Sacramento County’s case rate has to be less than eight cases per 100,000 residents to reach the Red Tier. The county remains in the more restrictive Purple Tier 1 status.
Under the new agreement with the teachers union, educators and school support staff will begin preparing for students to return to class next month.
During the school board’s Feb. 2 meeting, the district staff told the trustees that schools were stocked with personal protective equipment and they also had COVID safety signs installed. Students will also be distanced at least six feet apart in class, and masks will be required for teachers and students, except for those with medical exemptions.
“The EGEA believes we can safely reopen schools under the proposed and existing (agreements),” EGEA President Rick Stancil wrote in a Feb. 23 statement to the board. “The concurrent model will provide continuity between staff and students while maintaining instructional facetime.”
He added that the proposed school reopening dates will give school staff and community members enough time to make the switch to in-person learning.
During the meeting, Hoffman noted the recent effort to get the district’s teachers and other school employees vaccinated.
“I have to believe with the vaccinations that we’re doing now and the ramp up of that work that can only offer us and make us safer than where we were in October and November,” he said.
California Northstate University’s Elk Grove campus last week opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for employees from school districts across Sacramento County. An university spokesperson told the Citizen that more than 1,700 Elk Grove Unified employees were vaccinated during the clinic’s first week of operation.
Before approving the agreement, the school board listened to the school staff read more than 60 public comments that were emailed to the district. Many of them came from parents who protested the concurrent learning model and argued that students should instead be in class five days a week.
Parent Carrie Franklin argued that the concurrent learning option is offering her a “very inconvenient babysitting service,” and added that it will burden families with transportation issues.
“I work a full-time job and can’t stop every two hours to pick up my kids,” she said.
Franklin also criticized the policy of having students use laptop computers in class.
“Sitting in a classroom (and) staring at a computer is not providing education for our kids,” she said.
The EGUSD Parent Coalition organized protest rallies outside the school district headquarters this month and called upon district officials to return students to school while still offering an online learning option.
Coalition co-founder Sean Mitchell told the Citizen on Feb. 24 that while he’s pleased to see that students will be back in school, his group still wants a full-time return for them.
“We are certainly encouraged we are going to be on campus and we’re encouraged that it’s going in the right direction, but we won’t stop pressing until they’re on campus, five days a week,” he said.
Mitchell also argued that the district should not have to wait until the county reaches the red tier before opening the middle and high schools.
He mentioned that the district’s new agreement with the EGEA contains the possibility that Elk Grove Unified could transition to the full, in-person learning model in the current school year as a result of a state, county, or district order.
“We’re going to press on that,” Mitchell said.
For information on the Elk Grove school district’s school reopening plan, visit their website, www.EGUSD.net.
Elk Grove Unified’s school reopening schedule
The Elk Grove school board on Feb. 23 approved this school reopening schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
Their district plans to reopen in phases, starting with grades PreK-3, in mid-March. Students will attend class at their schools twice a week and then continue their education online in the remaining weekdays.
Middle and high schools cannot reopen for in-person instruction until Sacramento County advances to the state’s less restrictive Red Tier 2 status. The county remains in Purple Tier 1.
Grades Transitional Kindergarten to third grade and special education students on Year Round Tracks B, C, and D:
March 16,17
Grades PreK-3 on Traditional Calendar,
and Jesse Baker School students:
March 25, 26
Grades PreK-3 on Modified Traditional Calendar:
April 1, 2
Grades TK-6 and special education students
on Year Round Calendar Track A:
April 1, 2
Grades 4-6 on Year Round Tracks C and D: March 23, 24
Grades 4-6 on Year Round Track B: April 28, 29
Grades 4-6 on Traditional Calendar: April 1, 2
Grades 4-6 on Modified Traditional Calendar: April 8, 9
Grades 7-12: April 1, 2
