James Sutter this month became the president of a union that represents more than 3,000 teachers, librarians, and other educators in the Elk Grove Unified School District.
The sixth-grade teacher at Foulks Ranch Elementary School ran unopposed in May and he succeeded Rick Stancil who led the Elk Grove Education Association (EGEA) during the early era of the COVID-19 pandemic when the district shut down their 68 campuses and moved classes online for a year in order to stop the spread of the virus. Elk Grove Unified fully restored in-person classroom learning in the 2021-22 school year.
Sutter praised Stancil for his leadership during the early pandemic years at the district.
“He didn’t skip a beat, he just moved us into the new situation and kept us moving forward,” he said. “He provided that consistency and that solid voice, and I hope I can provide the same thing. I hope to not face another COVID, I can tell you that much.”
Sutter and Vice President Alison Bliss are now leading the EGEA after California state officials lifted its state of emergency over the pandemic. He told the Citizen that he wants to bring his association’s presence back in the classrooms.
“COVID created the distance between all of us, and for the members and the association, it’s been 3-4 years of dealing with COVID,” Sutter said. “We want to get back out in the classrooms and see and hear all the issues that are going on at school sites so that teachers feel supported and know who we are. We work on their behalf all the time and we want to make sure they how to contact us and know what the association does for them and with them.”
The president said that issues that he heard include the challenge of making sure that class sizes are manageable at secondary schools, and ensuring that special education teachers and students have great working environments.
Last year, district officials made the controversial decision to transfer their special education program’s inclusion specialists to vacant positions in the district. These are educators who aid students with disabilities who are enrolled in mainstream classes.
“We like to work collaboratively with the district, but we don’t always make decisions that we both agree with,” Sutter said about the inclusion specialist issue.
Elk Grove Unified is now hiring more teachers for the new 2023-24 school year than last year. District spokesperson James Tan in late June told the Citizen that the district gained 232 new teachers, which is an increase of 36 compared to last year.
“It’s a challenge because there seems to be fewer and fewer people in education,” Sutter said about hiring teachers in general. “If anything, COVID made it a struggle because you lose a little bit of connection with your students. So, we’re getting back into the classroom and rebuilding those connections and rebuilding what we love about teaching students and helping them in any way possible. It’s a good district so I think they have a good chance of getting solid teachers.”
Sutter is a Santa Cruz native who graduated from California State University, Sacramento. He joined Elk Grove Unified nearly 30 years ago and first worked as a yard supervisor before becoming a paraeducator. Sutter went on to become a teacher at Foulks Ranch Elementary where he’s taught for the past 23 years.
“One of things from growing up in Santa Cruz – there was a consistency, you knew where you were going as you were going through elementary school,” Sutter said. “One of the dynamics I want to create for students at Foulks Ranch is love me or hate me, they knew they knew they’d have me for a sixth-grade teacher on C Track.”
He recalled becoming involved with labor activism when he was a student California Teachers Association member in college. Sutter said he was given the opportunity to travel across the country, attend various conferences and gain more training.
After teaching for a few years, he decided to become a site representative for the EGEA.
“I felt myself enamored with the EGEA and their commitment to stay in the classroom and not be on full release – every single person representing is teaching, and their philosophy is doing what’s best for teachers,” Sutter said. “I wanted to be a part of the association in any way I could whether it be picking up a table or leading a meeting – it’s all hands on deck.”
