Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, on March 22, with the approval of the City Council, appointed two new members to the city’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
The newest members of this still new committee are Valerie Erwin and Bret Bartholomew.
They will join the previously mayor-appointed committee members: Judy Covington, Hollis Erb, Harminder Singh Khangura, Helena Madera-Silmi and Allan Veto III.
The seven-member committee, which has yet to hold its first meeting, is an advisory body responsible for independently reviewing Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presenting annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – was passed in last November’s citywide general election. As a result, Elk Grove’s total tax rate will be increased from 7.75% to 8.75% on Saturday, April 1.
This sales tax increase is estimated to annually generate $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
Requirements of Measure E include the establishment of the independent citizens’ oversight committee, financial audits, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
The most recent appointments to the oversight committee came as no surprise as Singh-Allen revealed her nominations of Erwin and Bartholomew to the council members during their previous regular meeting, on March 8.
“I intend to nominate at that meeting Bret Bartholomew, who attended all four (of the city’s community, Measure E) workshops, lifelong resident, very involved with the Chamber of Commerce and Project R.I.D.E., and, of course, our anti-trash group,” said Singh-Allen during the March 8 meeting.
“And the second will be Valerie Erwin. Not only is she actively involved with the Elk Grove Food Bank, but, of course, as you heard earlier (during the March 8 meeting), from Mr. Bryant (Powell, a Cosumnes firefighter), just her commitment to (the Cosumnes Community Services District) and our firefighters in the fire department.”
During the March 22 meeting, Erwin affirmed her interest in serving on the committee.
“I just wanted to take the opportunity to thank you for considering me as a possible appointee to the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee,” she said. “I absolutely love serving my city.”
Erwin, a nearly 20-year resident of Elk Grove, mentioned that prior to moving to this city, she served as a school office manager and secretary, and was heavily responsible for different budgets and restricted funding.
“I feel very confident that my skills and experience would make me a qualified contributor to this committee,” she said.
Although Bartholomew did not speak at the March 22 meeting, he spoke as a committee candidate during the previous council meeting.
“I just want to reiterate my interest in applying for (the) Measure E committee,” he said during the March 8 meeting.
Bartholomew noted that his involvement in the community also includes spending the past three years serving as a sales representative and brand ambassador for his family’s winery and the vineyard, Christopher Cellars/Bartholomew Family Vineyards, at Elk Grove Boulevard and Bradshaw Road.
He also mentioned that his family’s involvement in partnership with local government has allowed him to “take a look inside the inner workings of government budgets, staffing and resources and how it correlates to each jurisdiction service to residents.”
Bartholomew ensured his commitment to having the community’s best interest in mind while serving as a member of this committee.
“With the impact this new influx of tax money will have, I want to make sure that it is spent with the benefit of the entire community,” he said.
