Elk Grove’s fifth police chief was promoted at a public ceremony held at the District56 center on April 21. Bobby Davis joined the city’s new assistant police chief, Paul Solomon, as well as four promoted officers at the gathering of a more than a hundred attendees.
During his speech, Police Chief Davis emphasized the ethical practices that are expected of law enforcement officers.
“We understand that the citizens’ faith in us is based on honesty, loyalty, trust, and pride in our community and organization,” he said.
However, Davis also had a surprise at the end of his talk. He revealed his custom-made socks that were decorated with the Lemonhead candy logo. The Elk Grove police’s new leader mentioned the importance of laughter.
“Yeah, I broke the rules a little bit, but it’s okay because everyone is smiling,” he said.
Last month, Davis succeeded retiring police chief, Tim Albright in command during a private swearing-in ceremony at the Elk Grove City Council chambers. Another promotion ceremony was held for the public to attend on April 21.
Davis joined the Elk Grove police as their assistant chief in 2020 after he worked with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 25 years and left as a captain. He admitted in his speech that he initially expected to spend his entire career in that department, and he said that Albright reached out to him about the opening for an assistant chief’s position in Elk Grove.
“I honestly was afraid; I was afraid to take that leap,” Davis said about joining the Elk Grove police. “But through (Albright’s) guidance, and leadership and mentorship over a period of time (and) having the experiences I’ve had with this organization, it was an easy decision to make.”
Davis, whose father retired as a Sacramento police sergeant, said that he was raised to never quit.
“I would never quit on this organization, I will never quit on the membership – you will always have a voice,” he said. “Our dedication to our community is only as strong as our dedication to each other and ourselves.”
Chet Madison Sr., a former Elk Grove United School District trustee, attended the ceremony with his son, Chet Jr., who is now the police chief at California State University, Sacramento. He told the Citizen that his son came up the ranks with Davis in the sheriff’s office.
“(Davis) is just a guy with a lot of good character, a people person, and just a well-liked, individual police officer who always engaged with the community,” Chet Sr. said. “I think he’s going to do very well.”
This month, Solomon became the second-in-command at the Elk Grove Police Department where he will oversee daily operations. He joined the city’s police force during its inception in 2006.
“What brought me here in 2006 was because I wanted to police in the community I live in,” Solomon told the Citizen. “I raised my family here; my kids went to Elk Grove schools – I lived here for 28 years. It’s just a passion I’ve had for my community to always do what I can to make this a better place for everybody.”
The assistant police chief said that he wanted to focus on community outreach as part of his new role.
“I firmly believe that our priority is what the community’s priorities are, and the only way to do that is through outreach to the community so we make sure that we’re working on the important things when we serve,” Solomon said.
The other police staff members who were also promoted at the ceremony that day were Sgt. Jorge Benitez, Lt. Jason Bolfango, Sgt. Shane Glaser, and Capt. Mike Press.
Elk Grove police spokesperson, Sgt. Jason Jimenez in his introduction mentioned that he has been a friend of Glaser since middle school. He recalled when Glaser called him and announced that he wanted to be a police officer. Glaser became a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy in 2000 and transferred to the Elk Grove city police force six years later.
“I think my response was, ‘Seriously, are you joking?’” Jimenez said. “In all seriousness, he’s probably one of the best cops we have, but he also wanted you to know that he is a two-time, should be three-time, Officer of the Year for us.”
