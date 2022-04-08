Bobby Davis started work as Elk Grove’s fifth police chief on the morning of March 28. His first task was to swear Officer Romer De La Cruz into his department.
The new police chief later told his predecessor, Tim Albright, how that moment hit him.
“I said that was the moment right there that really solidified that this is the opportunity I have now, and it made me pretty excited,” Davis recalled during his interview with the Citizen.
In February, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann chose the assistant police chief to succeed the retiring Albright.
“I had Chief Davis by my side for the last two years,” Albright told the Elk Grove City Council during their March 9 meeting. “He is as ready as anybody and will do far better than I ever could do.”
Davis was sworn into his new role during a private ceremony at Elk Grove City Hall on March 23. The Elk Grove police staff is planning to have a formal promotion ceremony for Davis on Thursday, April 21. More details on that event will be announced.
Davis is the Elk Grove police’s first police chief of color in its 16-year history as the city’s police department. He served 24 years with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office before he was hired as the Elk Grove police’s assistant police chief in 2020. Readers may recall his frequent, local television appearances during the mid-2000s when he worked as a sheriff’s spokesperson.
The Citizen spoke with Davis in his office about his new role in leading a police staff of more than 130 sworn personnel and 91 professional personnel.
He recalled what led to his decision to join the Elk Grove Police Department.
“I had a great opportunity in working for the sheriff’s office, but to be able to leave the organization and come to another one that fills your bucket – that makes you satisfied in what you’re doing for a profession and a living,” the former sheriff’s captain said.
Davis said that he was impressed by the city management’s collaborative nature when he was considering the move to Elk Grove.
“By being a part of this police department and recognizing that our city department keeps a family environment – that was important to me,” he said.
The new police chief takes command at a time when the police staff has 17 vacancies, which were mainly caused by retirements. He said that he wants to continue filling those empty positions.
“Once we fill in those gaps and it’s time to look for new officers, we will,” Davis said. “We had people in the (police) academies in the last few years – a part of it is making sure we get the right people in.”
Police spokesperson, Sgt. Jason Jimenez, told the Citizen there are plans to launch a new police recruiting campaign and to start a website for recruiting purposes.
Last month, then-Police Chief Albright announced that Elk Grove experienced increases in violent and property crimes last year. He delivered the statistics in his police department’s annual report to the Elk Grove City Council.
The city saw a rise in reported violent crimes from 399 cases in 2020 to 448 cases the following year. As for property crimes, there was an increase from 2,390 cases in 2020 to 2,479 cases in 2021.
Albright linked the increases to the issue of recidivism for criminals, and he noted that a large number of violent crimes were domestic violence cases.
During his interview, Davis said that his staff is leveraging their intelligence-led policing program that seeks to identify areas in the city that experience crime and then create solutions.
“(We’re) making sure that it’s robust so we can integrate with our investigators to ensure we look for those spots where we’re having an increase in property crimes and those things that we’re seeing so we’re able to attack it in a way that is smart for our community, smart for our agency, and is cost-effective,” he said.
Last month, City Council expressed interest in the city hiring a community prosecutor to focus on neighborhood concerns for public safety and quality-of-life issues.
“If we have an opportunity to have a prosecutor, absolutely,” Davis said about utilizing a community prosecutor. “We’ll work with our city partners to see if that’s something that is going to be viable for us to do.”
Davis is a native of the Sacramento region who grew up Carmichael and Orangevale. While he was still a student at California State University. Sacramento, he enrolled at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Academy. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1996 and worked “near and around” Albright there when they were both deputies.
Davis is a second-generation law enforcement officer – his father served with the Sacramento Police Department and retired as a sergeant. Davis recalled being influenced by his father’s heavy community involvement.
“From my early childhood, he’s always been involved in the community, and doing different community events and understanding that being a part of the community that helps raise its children helps create an environment of success,” he said. “That’s where he helped navigate who I am today in this profession.”
Davis also credited his mother who held their family together while his father was out working.
“Her influence on me is as great as my father’s is,” he said. “They both played a significant part on who I am and what I am.”
When he was sworn in as assistant police chief in 2020, Davis recalled that one of his proudest moments in law enforcement was calling his father to announce that authorities arrested Joseph DeAngelo, better known as “The East Area Rapist” in 2018. His father was one of many investigators who searched for the serial killer and rapist who terrorized several counties in California during the 1970s and 80s until the case went cold.
Davis was a sheriff’s commander at the time when DeAngelo, a Citrus Heights resident, was arrested. He described the case’s closure as a “full circle” for his father.
“A lot of people in his generation who worked in law enforcement didn’t know if they could catch (DeAngelo),” Davis said. “It’s because of all the hard work they did, obviously with our district attorney’s office and law enforcement in our state. You can see, when we work collaboratively, what can happen.”
Near the end of his interview, Davis credited Albright for preparing him for the role of police chief.
“He is a warm, compassionate, empathetic, and sympathetic individual who cares about everybody,” he said. “He gave me every tool that I needed and the support to be in this position. If it was not for him, providing the tools that he did, I may not be sitting here.”
