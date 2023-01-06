Three weeks after being sworn into office as Elk Grove’s newest City Council members, Rod Brewer and Sergio Robles are further adjusting to their new roles.
Both city representatives were elected in last November’s general election.
Brewer told the Citizen that his background as a Cosumnes Community Services District director gave him the experience and confidence to be ready to serve the people of Elk Grove and the residents he represents in council District 2.
District 2 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine, and Bruceville roads.
Brewer stressed the need to keep the city moving forward in the direction that was set by previous councils and Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.
“We need to keep building, we need to keep doing smart growth, but we also need to stay true to our values,” he said.
Also important to Brewer is keeping ahead of the curve on the issue of homelessness.
“One of the things that I’m looking to do is work closely with our various communities (on this issue),” he said. “And looking for sincere solutions to help people get back on their feet and back on the road to self-reliance. What those programs look like, they will unfold over the next few months.”
He also addressed the issue of public safety.
“Public safety is something I take very seriously and I do it with the mindset of giving back to the community that has given so much to me over the years,” Brewer said.
In representing District 2, which has many rural properties, Brewer noted that he takes pride in the uniqueness of that district, which is the largest of the four council districts.
“I still want to keep that semblance of our rural values, which are similar to my upbringing, when I grew up in Tulare, and how my family raised me, where integrity, faith, hard work, humility, self-determination, and respect still stay at the cornerstone of who we are as Elk Grove,” he said. “And that’s who I am as an individual. So, I want to keep that semblance in place.”
Brewer mentioned that he is excited about major projects that are moving forward in Elk Grove, such as the new library at Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road, and Project Elevate, a high-end, mixed-use development that will be built on a vacant 20.4-acre, city-owned property at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
He also noted the controversial Oak Rose Apartments, a supportive housing project for homeless individuals that was proposed to be built in Old Town Elk Grove.
That project was denied by the City Council on an appeal, after the Planning Commission denied the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill 35 ministerial review.
Oak Rose Apts LP, an applicant that proposed development, has sued the city regarding those decisions.
“I can’t say a whole lot (about that proposal),” he said. “We just have to keep our ears open on what the next steps are and how things proceed.”
Brewer noted that Old Town Elk Grove has a lot of potential as an entertainment hub with restaurants, microbreweries and wineries.
“You have these new burgeoning sectors (in Old Town), where we can just really fuse our entertainment together and work closely with the city,” he said.
As for Robles, he told the Citizen that he is eager to serve the city’s residents.
“(His approach is) to bring unity, bring diversity to our city, and to maintain that small town feel,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about it. For me, it means a lot. You know, obviously, we have a lot of work ahead of us, especially with the city, and kind of just want to make sure that I was able to serve to the best of my ability.”
Robles, who is a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, represents council District 4, which is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. This district continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Although he noted that Sacramento has a much greater homeless issue than Elk Grove, Robles expressed his desire for Elk Grove to do what it can to assist the homeless and “meet them where they’re at.”
“I think there’s a bigger conversation that the county also needs to do, and kind of figure out what we can do to provide mental health services,” he said. “Again, that’s all going to be good conversations, but they’re going to be extensive, and it’s just kind of getting stuff done. I think we should be done pointing fingers and focusing on getting people off the streets.”
Robles, who grew up in Minnesota and south Sacramento, told the Citizen that he is interested in helping small businesses.
“I’m going to be doing a business tour, because I really want to hear (from) some of the local businesses,” he said.
“What are their struggles, what are they facing and how can we help them as a city or even what can we do to kind of make sure that we’re bringing more moms and pops stores or restaurants, and kind of see what we can do to change kind of like the culture a little bit.”
Public safety, including road safety, is also important to Robles.
“Making sure that the streets are safe, making sure that residents feel (safe), that people are actually driving safe,” he said.
Robles’ experience is something that he mentioned is valuable as he serves on the council.
“Being on the Planning Commission for two years, was going on three, and then working (as an aide) for Congressman (Ami) Bera for five years, I think being able to build relationships on the county side,” he said. “So, having that foundation of city, county and federal level, I think it has given me the experience that I need in order to help and to be an asset for the city.”
