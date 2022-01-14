With a record number of residents of Sacramento County daily testing positive for COVID-19 almost on a daily basis, local sports teams have had numerous players out due to COVID-19 protocols.
In the week of Jan. 3, at least 13 Elk Grove area high school basketball and soccer games were postponed due mainly to entire teams being quarantined at home. The Elk Grove - Pleasant Grove basketball match on Jan. 7 (pictured) went on.
Indoor events in Sacramento County are now limited to no more than 500 people and all attendees must wear masks. Details on the issues teams must deal with now just to compete in sports is in this issue’s sports section.
