A holiday festival that’s sponsored by the city of Elk Grove is coming to the future civic center on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This gathering is called the IllumiNATION Holiday Festival and its centerpiece is a parade that will be followed by the lighting ceremony for a “ribbon tree” at District56, which is the city’s new name for the civic center. Details were posted on the city’s website last week. The route for the parade that will end at District56 has not been finalized yet.
Organizers are designing IllumiNATION to be a multicultural holiday celebration.
“(The festival is) intended to offer a festive experience for the community that celebrates not just Christmas, but other winter holidays including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen. “Our community is diverse and we want to continue to celebrate that diversity with events that are inclusive and welcoming to everyone.”
Former Elk Grove mayor Gary Davis and his nonprofit The Elk Grove Community Council are co-producing the new event. They announced in April they were organizing a holiday season parade after this year’s Parade of Lights was cancelled for the annual Elk Grove Dickens Faire in Old Town.
Dickens Faire organizer, the Old Town Elk Grove Foundation decided to not produce the 2019 parade, due to crowd control and safety concerns.
The foundation’s president, Angela Perry announced on Sept. 19 that the Dickens Faire and its traditional finale of a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony are still set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Old Town’s Elk Grove Boulevard area.
This festival has a Victorian Christmas theme and is inspired by the classic Charles Dickens novella, “A Christmas Carol.” As per tradition, the Dickens Faire is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when the holiday shopping season begins.
Perry said that students in the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Elk Grove program will help produce the lighting ceremony for the “new and improved” Christmas tree at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.
“While we were saddened to lose the parade in Old Town, we are very excited to make the remaining traditions even better than ever,” Perry said in a press statement.
Laurence told the Citizen that the city will remain a major sponsor of the Dickens Faire and her staff encourages community members to attend that festival as well as IllumiNATION.
“The IllumiNATION Holiday Festival is intended to introduce an additional holiday experience for the community, not to replace or compete with the (Dickens Faire),” she said.
Laurence said that the IllumiNATION festival is still in its early planning stages but there are plans to have a “holiday marketplace” gathering that will feature food, exhibits, and entertainment at District56’s outdoor area. Plans are to open District56 at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Big Horn Boulevard this fall. The opening date has not been announced yet.
Laurence said that organizers are seeking local cultural organizations to join the holiday marketplace. They are encouraged to contact the city at events@elkgrovecity.org or (916) 478-3632.
