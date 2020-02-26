A Sacramento County sheriff’s captain will become the Elk Grove police’s next assistant police chief. Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright announced on Feb. 24 that he chose Bobby Davis for that high position.
He will swear Davis into the police department during a March 2 ceremony at the city of Elk Grove’s Center at District56 facility.
“Assistant Chief Davis was the overwhelming and obvious choice for this important role within our organization and for our community,” Albright said in a press statement. “(He) is a lifelong resident of the Sacramento area and has established himself as a leader in the law enforcement community and in the communities he served.”
The police chief said that Davis was the top candidate after a nationwide search for Elk Grove’s assistant police chief.
Davis previously worked as the assistant police chief for Rancho Cordova when that city had a law enforcement contract with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
At the sheriff’s department, Davis supervised the Professional Standards and Investigations divisions. He was also involved in the investigation and arrest of Joseph DeAngelo who is suspected of being the East Area Rapist who terrorized the Sacramento region and Southern California during the 1970s and 80s.
The sheriff’s captain is also involved in community programs and organizations such as the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, the Special Olympics, and the Reduction of African American Child Death Review Board.
“I am blessed, honored, and humbled to have the opportunity to assist Chief Albright in leading an organization that has historically proven that improving the quality of life for its residents is paramount,” Davis said in a press statement. “I am joining an organization and management team that believes in transparency, being diverse in thought, and practices a collaborative, compassionate style of leadership.”
The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Davis that will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at 8230 Civic Center Drive.
