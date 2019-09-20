A neighborhood watch group thanked the Elk Grove City Council on Sept. 11 for their support during a feud with two landlords who owned a rental house whose tenants drew a slew of nuisance complaints.
The Elk Grove police reportedly received more than 100 complaint calls regarding a house at Demonte Way over suspected gunshots, domestic violence, illegal drug activity, and aggressive dogs.
Nathan Champion of the watch group told the City Council about when they requested the city’s help in dealing with the landlords two and a half years ago.
“It was something we could not resolve on our own,” he said. “We certainly tried for a long time before seeking your guys’ help.”
Champion then announced that all of the house’s tenants moved out.
“Our neighborhood is finally settling back into normalcy,” Champion said.
In 2017, the city of Elk Grove filed a civil lawsuit against property owner Kiran Rawat over her property’s nuisance complaints. The lawsuit stated that the Elk Grove police worked more than 570 hours in responding to calls regarding the house.
The police also installed a security camera trailer near the house to monitor activities there.
A city Animal Services officer reported a visit where eight adults, seven children, and eight dogs lived in the house in 2017. There was an incident where a neighbor discovered that his house was struck by gunfire and believed that the shot came from Rawat’s property.
This June, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office charged Rawat and her husband, Raghvendra Singh for 18 counts of fraud. They allegedly deeded their rental house at Demonte Way to a fictitious person. Investigators believe that the defendants committed that offense before the civil trial for the city’s lawsuit was to begin this January.
The defendants in the criminal case are scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 23 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
During the City Council’s Sept. 11 meeting, Mayor Steve Ly and a few City Council members thanked Champion and his watch group for alerting them to the Demonte Way house.
“This is a perfect example of you being our eyes and ears, and working with the city to be able to accomplish a common goal,” Ly said.
City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who represents the Demonte Way neighborhood, thanked Champion for showing other neighborhoods how to work with the city staff.
“I appreciate not just you not only caring about your own neighborhood, but also about everybody else’s in the entire city,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.