The legacy of “Dr.A” was celebrated on Aug. 3 when a neighborhood park was dedicated to him during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Arnold J. Adreani Park is named after a renowned Elk Grove educator who worked as the principal of Joseph Kerr Middle School for 26 years before dedicating much of his retirement to providing scholarships to local students when he served with the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation. This year, the foundation awarded scholarships to nearly 200 students.
Dr. Adreani or “Dr.A” as his students called him, was also remembered for his towering stature and signature crewcut. He passed away at age 83 in 2020. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board voted to name a future park after him during the following year.
“We are proud to live and participate in a community that recognizes the values that my father stood for, such as inclusiveness, standing up for the underdog, making difficult and occasionally unpopular decisions,” Adreani’s son Andrew said at the Aug. 3 park opening.
An elementary school in south Sacramento’s Vineyard area is also named after Adreani.
Dozens of Adreani’s friends, relatives, colleagues, and former students gathered at the ceremony. One former student was Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume who carpooled with Adreani’s son Michael when they were in high school. During his speech, he recalled working with Adreani in the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation where Hume is now the board president.
“I was still in awe of just what a wonderful person and a truly giving human being he was to his community, right up until he no longer could,” Hume said.
Elk Grove’s 103rd park is a 2.5-acre project at 8894 Dracut Drive in Elk Grove’s developing Sheldon Farms neighborhood, which is near the city’s Sacramento border. The park is also next to a large, stormwater retention basin and is neighbors with several houses under construction.
Adreani Park has a “Great Outdoors” theme, which has statues of bears, rainbow trout, and logs. At the center is a sprayground that has a bear statue holding a fish that releases water on visitors. Other park features include half-court basketball, an adult fitness station, and picnic tables.
Andrew noted that his father was an “outdoor guy” who often took his family to national parks, and he was an avid basketball player.
“He’d be here every weekend if he could,” he told the Citizen about the park’s basketball court.
Andrew also mentioned that the park designers also met with his family members and asked them what Adreani liked.
Adreani was a Boston native and his park happens to neighbor streets named after Massachusetts towns such as Dracut, Walpole, and Mashpee.
The park was privately funded and built while the CSD parks staff provided design guidelines and review, said Paul Mewton, the CSD’s engineering, development, and design director. Taylor Builders constructed the $2.5 million park while Verde Design Inc. designed it. In contrast, the majority of park construction projects in the CSD system were funded and designed by the district.
Parent Dustin Sugai said that he plans to return to the park, which is in his mother-in-law’s neighborhood.
“It’s great, my 7-month-old is already enjoying it,” he said.
Pranay Chand watched his children play under the small showers in the sprayground.
“This is the first time I’ve seen the waterpark going - I guess they like it, look at them,” he said before laughing.
Friends, colleagues reflect on Adreani’s impact
Attendees of the park ceremony spoke with the Citizen on Adreani on how he impacted them and local students.
Dan Lawrence, who served as the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation’s board president, called Adreani the “heart” of the foundation. He recalled Adreani’s work as principal at Kerr.
“He knew all of the students’ names,” Lawrence said. “If a student did something that they shouldn’t, Arnie was right there to take them and very kindly show them the right way to do things. I just think the world of him.”
Rebecca Davis, the scholarship foundation’s vice president, closely worked with Adreani after he retired.
“He definitely deserves whatever they can do for him (due to) all of the things that he’s done for students,” she said.
Terry Chapman, a former science teacher at Kerr Middle School, said that Adreani saved his teaching career.
“I started off as a teacher who didn’t feel like I was doing a good job, I was troubled,” he said. “(Adreani) took me under his wing and he gave me some advice and introduced me to the right people. After that, my career just took off and blossomed. That’s the type of person he was.”
Chapman also noted his former boss’s work with the scholarship foundation.
“That will continue to pay dividends forever; he retired but he took something on that benefitted kids, that’s him,” he said.
