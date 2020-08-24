The California National Guard on Aug. 10 started testing people for COVID-19 at their “pop-up” mobile test site at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Testing was performed on visitors who traveled in a drive-thru and remained in their vehicles while personnel perform quick nasal swab tests. This operation was set up early that morning at the Pavilion’s parking lot. Testing was conducted by Guardsmen who wore face shields, medical aprons, and masks.
No appointments were necessary for visitors, and the staff told them they would be contacted about their test results in the following week. Test samples were submitted to Sacramento County’s public health laboratory for analysis, National Guard Capt. Serenity Holden said.
More than 35 people were tested after 8 a.m. that day, she said.
“Everything went smooth,” Holden said. “We didn’t get as big of a turnout as we usually get, but everything went really well.”
She explained that her staff holds testing sites whenever they are requested by the county’s public health staff. National Guard staff held more pop-up tests at Elk Grove Regional Park on Aug. 12 and 20. They tested 69 people there on Aug. 10 and 122 people on Aug. 12, county spokesperson Janna Haynes told the Citizen.
Announcements for future tests will be posted on Sacramento County’s website on the day before the testing will take place. This information can be viewed at www.SacCounty.net/COVID-19.
