Despite a rough summer of record triple-digit temperatures, a Napa grower soldiered on and raised an 1,886-pound pumpkin that was hefty enough to win first place at the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1.
Jose Ceja has grown giant pumpkins for 22 years and he broke the state record four years ago with his 2,100-pounder.
“I really like the hobby, I really like the friendship – as you can see, we have a lot of nice people, and also there’s my family and I have a lot of support,” he said.
Ceja noted that he’s already preparing his pumpkin patch for next year’s competition.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to talk to you guys again next year with something bigger,” he told journalists.
The weigh-off contest has been the centerpiece of the festival at Elk Grove Regional Park since its inception in 1994. This competition was held on the festival’s first day, and several of the giant pumpkins were transformed into boats for the giant pumpkin regatta held at the park’s lake on Oct. 2.
Rod Brewer, a director of the festival’s organizer, the Cosumnes Community Services District, called the gathering a “fall classic” in Sacramento County.
“This is their fall classic, they not only see a fun fall festival, but it’s a good chance to see rural activities meshed into it,” he said. “It gives you a good feeling about what Elk Grove is truly all about.”
Brewer estimated that 40,000 people attended the festival on its first day.
For the giant produce contest, growers from across the state competed at the Elk Grove contest that also challenged them to raise other gigantic fruits and vegetables such as watermelons, gourds, sunflowers, and cantaloupe.
Jonathan Krull, a longtime giant produce grower from Herald, won first place in several categories. His beasts included a 32-pound cantaloupe, a 209-inch long cornstalk, and a 164-pound watermelon. A large crowd of onlookers gawked at the enormous, boulder-like pumpkins while a forklift carefully carried each contender to a large scale.
The Patterson family of Ripon grew four giant pumpkins for the Elk Grove competition and won first place in the “Future Farmers” youth contest with their 707-pound pumpkin. Mother Katie Patterson said the key to growing a giant pumpkin is the seed stock as well as having the right soil and irrigation condition.
“We have a good sandy soil that drains, so we were not getting mold or anything under it,” she said.
Katie described their patch as an “outdoor science lab” and it required a lot of teamwork to have successful crops.
“It gets the kids outdoors and it teaches them a work ethic,” her husband, Ryan said.
Leonardo Urena, last year’s giant pumpkin winner, worked as a volunteer at the weigh-off contest instead of defending his championship. The Napa grower told the Citizen that none of his pumpkins survived this year, due to disease and possible fertilizer issues.
“I want to contribute to this community,” he said about volunteering at the giant pumpkin contest. “There are a lot of good friends around; I call them ‘family,” because we feel like it.”
Gary Miller, a longtime giant pumpkin grower and educator, won first place in the giant squash competition with his 1,051-pounder. He told the Citizen about how this summer’s record heat and gusty winds easily damaged giant pumpkins – mainly by harming its leaves.
“It’s like a big hurricane, you can’t predict what it’s going to do, but it ends up 10 times worse,” Miller said.
The Napa farmer started growing giant pumpkin nearly 30 years ago when he worked as a landscape designer and a client requested a large pumpkin to be presented to the Mondavi Winery.
“I was hooked; it was the worst thing I ever did,” he said, before laughing.
This year’s giant produce contest winners
Giant Pumpkin: Jose Ceja – 1,886.5 pounds
Giant Pumpkin (Future Farmers):
McKinley Patterson – 707.5 pounds
Heftiest Pumpkin Grown in Sacramento County:
Jonathan Krull – 1,403 pounds
Field Pumpkin: Jonathan Krull – 57.5 pounds
Bushel Gourd: Jonathan Krull – 155.5 pounds
Cantaloupe: Jonathan Krull – 32.8 pounds
Cornstalk: Jonathan Krull – 209.2 inches
Long Gourd: Randy Warren – 64.7 inches
Marrow: Jonathan Krull – 48.4 pounds
Squash: Gary Miller – 1,051 pounds
Sunflower: Jonathan Krull – 30.2 inches
Tomatoes: Richie Johnson – 4.1 pounds
Watermelon: Jonathan Krull – 164.5 pounds
Zucchini: John Bergue - 29.5 pounds
