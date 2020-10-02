After a two-month shutdown under the state’s four-tiered COVID-19 assessment system, nail salons in Sacramento County were given the green light to resume indoor operations.
This announcement was made by the county on Sept. 23, a day after the state’s health secretary allowed nail salons to serve clients indoors.
Prior to the county’s announcement, these businesses were limited to outdoor operations.
On Sept. 29, the county entered the red-coded Tier 2 status, allowing all retail businesses to operate at a 50% capacity.
The county’s announcement that nail salons could reopen came as good news for nail salon operators in Elk Grove, such as Tracy Huynh, owner of Venus Nail Spa, which reopened on Sept. 26.
“We are happy to open up, but (business) is slow,” she said. “Customers seem scared, not coming a lot. The second thing is we can do only 40% capacity. That’s a problem, too. We’re not making (a lot of) money. I don’t know how long we can survive. It’s really, really bad.”
Huynh noted that prior to the COVID-19-related shutdowns, Venus Nail Spa was a successful business with two Elk Grove locations. The first of those locations opened 19 years ago and the other salon has been in business for 17 years.
Huynh added that she feels that nail salons have not been treated equally, when it comes to business shutdowns.
“Between nail salons and hair salons, they treat totally different,” she said. “I believe it, because we are Asian. Eighty percent are Vietnamese (owned and operated).
“We have no voice. We are the Asian people. We’ve been treated differently.”
While hair salons, barbershops and indoor shopping malls in Sacramento County were permitted to reopen on Aug. 31 through the four-tiered system, nail salons were informed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that they needed to continue to keep their doors shut.
Nail salons were ordered to cease their operations in mid-March through June. However, after reopening, they were shut down again three weeks later, in July. They did not begin serving customers indoors until last week. But Newsom did permit nail salons to offer outdoor services, beginning on July 20.
Khuyen Pham, of Polished Nail Bar, also noted that she felt discriminated against during the last closure.
“I feel it is unfair, because when I went outside, everything was back to normal, but our jobs, we weren’t able to work,” she said. “But now, they let us open up again, so we will just try our best to do our job.”
Polished Nail Bar reopened on Sept. 27, and Pham described the business’s success since that time as “OK.”
Pham said that part of the problem with emerging from longtime closures is making people aware that the salon has reopened.
The closures have created a lot of financial challenges for the business, Pham added.
“I know that they lost a lot, because they have to pay the whole amount to the landlord for the rent,” she said. “And before, we had more than 10 technicians and like yesterday, we only had four technicians.”
Lan Ngo, a manicurist at Jade Nails II, also expressed frustration with the period of time when nail salons were ordered closed indoors, while hair salons and barbershops could move their operations inside.
“That’s what we think, we were left out,” she said. “What could we do?”
Ngo mentioned that although she is glad to be allowed to work indoors, she has few customers.
“Not everybody is at work right now and some people work for (the) state and they work at home now, so they don’t need any nails done,” she said. “We’re back open, but we don’t have any customers. I think people are still afraid of the COVID(-19) or they have financial problems. That’s the only reason that I think.”
During her Sept. 28 interview with the Citizen, Ngo had been at work for more than three hours and not one client had walked into this nail salon. On the same day, the Citizen observed a more active scene at OMG Nail Spa, as several customers were being served.
Khan Pham, that salon’s owner, noted that he was glad his business was making some money.
“At least some money is coming in, at least we have some money to pay the rent,” he said. “Even (though) I have (a Small Business Administration) loan, I have to pay that back.”
Pham told the Citizen that he believed the second government shutdown of nail salons was overly cautious.
He added that it is very important for his business to remain open and increase its income.
“If I’m sitting here for another two months (without income), I will have to file bankruptcy,” Pham said.
