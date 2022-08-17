Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monterey Trail High School student on attempted homicide charges on Aug. 17. The 15-year-old suspect is accused of striking a classmate with a large blunt object in their school’s cafeteria. He reportedly causing multiple blunt force trauma to the victim’s upper body.
Authorities said the suspect is now being held in juvenile hall without bail on two felony counts.
The 15-year-old victim suffered breathing issues and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann reported.
Monterey Trail High’s school resource officers then contacted witnesses and learned more about the attack. Investigators later watched video footage of the assault and identified the suspect, Grassmann said.
Tara Ricks, the principal of Monterey Trail High, wrote an Aug. 17 letter to parents about the incident. She said that parents of the involved students were quickly informed.
“Engaging in violent behavior is not acceptable school conduct and causing physical harm using a dangerous object is strictly prohibited on our campus and can result in serious consequences up to expulsion and arrest,” Ricks wrote.
This assault occurred the week after Monterey Trail High School started its new school year.
Readers who have information about the assault or have cell phone video footage of the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips can also be sent anonymously to the sheriff’s office at www.SacSheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-8477.
