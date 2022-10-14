A 47-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after he crashed into a Lakeside house while Elk Grove police officers pursued him on Oct. 8. Authorities announced his death on Oct. 13. No other injuries were reported.
Sacramento County coroners identified the rider as Loc Le of Elk Grove.
This incident started around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards in the Laguna area.
Officers saw Le speeding at the scene and attempted to have him pull over. He allegedly refused to stop for them and instead led the police on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed. Authorities reported that he drove through a fence and then into a house near Four Winds Drive and Lufkin Way.
The Elk Grove police stated that officers provided first aid to Le until paramedics took him to a local hospital where he later died that night.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the rider’s family and friends as they take this time to mourn the loss of a loved one,” the police stated on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.