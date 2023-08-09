Elk Grove police officers on Aug. 4 arrested a 37-year-old suspect for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend. They also took his 61-year-old mother into custody after investigators discovered a large drug stash in the home where she lived with her son, the Elk Grove police reported.
Both are also accused of threatening to harm the victim’s family if she called the authorities.
Mother Yu Yan Weng was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana and controlled substances for sale, making criminal threats, preventing the victim from contacting the police, and possessing a short-barrel rifle.
Her son, Xiu Wu Liu was arrested on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and possessing marijuana and controlled substances for sale.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez did not disclose the location of the suspects’ home since it was involved in a domestic violence case.
The police detailed the incident in a Facebook post on Aug. 9. They said that Liu and his girlfriend first arrived at his home around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Weng allegedly got into a “dispute” with the girlfriend and slapped the victim. Police said that Liu then pushed down his girlfriend and started to strangle her.
Liu later allegedly forced his girlfriend into another room where he physically assaulted her and threatened her at gunpoint. Officers went to the scene after a 911 call was made to them before being hung up.
Officers detained the suspects at the scene, and they reportedly saw a short-barrel rifle when they escorted Weng into her home to get a jacket.
Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered two pounds of a suspected controlled substance, 52 pounds of processed marijuana packaged for sale, two handguns, a short-barrel rifle, and more than $135,000 in cash.
The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where they are being held without bail.
On their Facebook post, the Elk Grove police noted they have a Family Services Unit that includes detectives, a Child Protective Services advocate, and a Women Escaping A Violent Environment (WEAVE) advocate.
“No one deserves to be abused,” the police stated. “We at EGPD stand with you. You are not alone.”
