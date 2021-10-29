Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), plans to build a 34,500-square-foot recreation center at Morse Community Park, and they seek public input on the facility’s design.
The CSD parks staff is hosting their second and final community outreach workshop at Franklin High School on Thursday, Nov. 4. Attendees can learn more about the project’s design approval and construction process as well as provide feedback on the designs. This meeting can also be viewed online at www.YourCSD.com.
Plans are to open the facility, estimated to cost $30 million, in mid-2023 at the corner of Bellaterra and Fire Poppy drives in the East Franklin area. This project is being designed to serve the growing Elk Grove community. A CSD staff report found that an estimated 104,600 residents live within three miles of Morse Community Park.
The CSD board last November approved the center’s business and operations plan that includes an elevated indoor track for jogging or walking, two gymnasiums, retractable batting cages, and fitness rooms. Plans also call for 250 parking spaces.
Students from Franklin High’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) Academy are involved with the design process. Academy teacher Jason Martins explained that the program focuses on exposing students to different fields such as civil engineering, architecture, and computer-based engineering. He said that students attended the recreation center’s Oct. 21 workshop where they suggested providing Internet access to the visitors while they relax there.
“We can teach them the technical stuff in the classroom, but there is an aspect of skills in dealing with others outside that discipline,” Martins said. “They will be exposed to it right now – from the beginning, planning phases to the finished project.”
Fred Bremerman, a CSD deputy project manager, said that students also shared ideas for teen after-school programs, basketball courts, and job opportunities for students.
“The CSD is pleased to partner with the STEAM Academy to offer a deeper look at designing a recreation center,” he said. “This could be the inspiration for students to choose a career in architecture or engineering.”
The Nov. 4 workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. at a STEAM Academy classroom in Franklin High, 6400 Whitelock Parkway. For more information on the Morse Recreation Center project, visit www.YourCSD.com/MorseRecCenter.
