Jaclyn Moreno will lead the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board in 2022. Directors unanimously appointed her to the year-long position and they also chose longtime director, Gil Albiani to be their vice president.
This board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Outgoing board president, Jim Luttrell nominated Moreno to continue with the board tradition of promoting the vice president to the top position.
“You’ve been an amazing president in leading us this year,” she told her predecessor. “I look forward to following in the big footsteps you leave.”
Moreno was elected to the CSD board in 2018. She is currently running in the 2022 race for the District 5 seat on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.
