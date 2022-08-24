A 15-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly striking a classmate’s head with a fire extinguisher at Monterey Trail High School’s cafeteria during lunchtime on Aug. 17. The victim, age 15, was taken to a hospital after suffering blunt force traumas.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies identified and arrested the suspect on attempted homicide charges. They did not identify him since he’s a minor. He was booked into juvenile hall without bail on two felony counts.
A student filmed the assault on a smartphone camera and then posted the 11-second video online. The attacker is shown pulling a fire extinguisher from his backpack and then swinging it at the back of the victim’s head. After the victim fell from the impact, his attacker then tosses the extinguisher at his head.
Investigators reviewed video footage of the assault to identify and track down the suspect, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann reported.
On Aug. 19, the victim’s father, Kawame Curry told the Citizen that his son was still in pain.
“He’s in a lot of pain, but he’s okay for the most part,” he said.
During his interview, Curry said that his son never met the attacker until early that day when the suspect tried to steal his shoes and harassed him.
“The boy kept walking on my son repeatedly,” he said, adding that his son told him to leave him alone.
Curry said he heard that the attacker later stole a fire extinguisher from the school’s gymnasium and hid it in his backpack before the assault.
Following the incident, Curry said that nobody in the school staff informed him that his son was assaulted.
“I literally had to call the school and when I finally got ahold of somebody, they didn’t even tell me that he was hit in the head,” he said. “They just told me that he was having breathing issues.”
Curry said that a friend of his son later told him about the attack.
The father mentioned that paramedics examined his son and determined that he was not injured severely enough for hospital treatment.
“So they sent the ambulance away,” Curry said. “And I was irate with them.”
He could not recall the the ambulance company’s name during his interview with the Citizen. His son was later taken to a hospital for evaluation, the sheriff’s office reported.
Xanthi Soriano, spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said that the victim’s parents were “promptly notified” after the situation was contained. She added that his other parent was on the scene by the time that his father was contacted.
Tara Ricks, the principal of Monterey Trail High, wrote an Aug. 17 letter to parents about the incident.
“Engaging in violent behavior is not acceptable school conduct and causing physical harm using a dangerous object is strictly prohibited on our campus and can result in serious consequences up to expulsion and arrest,” she stated.
Curry said that his son’s former principals from Irene B. West Elementary School and Edward Harris Jr. Middle School sent messages to him to share their concerns about his injured son.
“My son didn’t have a disciplinary record, he’s a great kid and these schools loved him,” he said.
Curry mentioned that a principal wanted to reach out to his 12-year-old daughter.
“She is traumatized, and she doesn’t want to go to school,” he said.
Grassmann said that his department’s investigation is ongoing. Readers with information about the assault or have smartphone video footage of the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips can also be sent anonymously to the sheriff’s office at www.SacSheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.