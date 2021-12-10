The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Dec. 2 unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the installation of a 65-foot-tall, “monopine,” cellular tower to be placed at 8126 Sheldon Road, near Lewis Stein Road.
This monopine tower, which is designed to have the appearance of a pine tree, is a project of T-Mobile-Laguna French Wireless Communications.
The approved tower includes a dozen 8-foot-high, panel antennas and six remote radio units, with associated wireless equipment cabinets. The antennas will be camouflaged to blend in with the branches, and the pole will be painted brown to resemble a tree trunk.
Also within the project will be a diesel fuel generator and a 6-foot-tall, concrete masonry unit wall enclosure. Five evergreen shrubs will be planted along the exterior portion of that wall.
The 2.7-acre projects site is located within an existing WinCo Foods shopping center, which includes a parking lot and landscape improvements.
There is only one other similar facility located within a mile of the site of the recently approved monopine cellular tower.
That facility, at 8680 West Stockton Blvd. in south Sacramento, was not eligible for co-location since it would not cover T-Mobile’s desired coverage gap.
Access to the newly approved tower will be located along an existing driveway off Lewis Stein Road.
A city staff report notes that as part of the Federal Communication Commission licensing process for this project, the applicant was required to meet safety standards, including those pertaining to radio frequency exposure. The applicant met those requirements.
Joseph Daguman, assistant planner for the city, told the commission that a noise study determined that the noise emitted from this facility complies with municipal code and city General Plan noise limits.
He added that the city’s staff believes that the tower would create little to no visual or aesthetic impacts.
“It is designed to blend in with the trees and appear as a natural feature found in the immediate area,” Daguman said.
During the commission’s deliberation on this hearing item, Planning Commissioner Suman Singha shared his thoughts on this project.
“While the project meets all of the development standards for the tower, I’m really glad to note that the project will not expose the public to hazardous levels of radio frequency energy, which I think is important,” he said.
