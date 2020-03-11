The Elk Grove police on March 4 announced they were searching for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home. They found her at a local park where she was pronounced deceased later that afternoon.
Xiaoyu Li was discovered at Buscher Park near the corner of Willard Parkway and Matina Drive in the East Franklin area.
The Elk Grove police reported that her death was not suspicious and there were no signs of foul play.
“Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any further details regarding the cause of death,” police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
He told the Citizen that she lived half a mile away from Buscher Park.
Authorities reported that Li suffered from memory loss and she had medical problems that required medication. She was last seen walking away from her home at Hite Circle around midnight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.