A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April.
Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom.
Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired by the LowBrau restaurant he owns in Midtown Sacramento.
“It’s a real wood-fire smokehouse,” he said. “It’s in the vein of our other restaurant in midtown Sacramento, LowBrau. So we’re calling it LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse. But I’m sure for short, people will just call it, Slow and Low. Basically the name is because the meats that we’re going to be smoking will be done at a low temperature, slowly overnight.”
This new Old Town business will also include a full bar, and will occupy 6,500 square feet of indoor space and 2,400 square feet of outdoor space.
Menu items will include traditional barbecue dishes such as brisket, pulled pork and chicken, as well as an assortment of sides and vegetarian and vegan food options.
Hargis told the Citizen that to prepare for the opening of LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse, he and Macdonald traveled to Memphis “to see what the best barbecue guys in the world are doing.”
“We spent a week out there and got inspired by some of the things they’re doing, a lot of which mainly was their sauces,” he said. “So, we’re going to have an array of sauces, but incorporate some of the more vinegar bases to our sauces.
“There’s an Alabama white sauce that we found out about while we were there. You don’t see a lot of that in California-style barbecue, and we’re going to actually incorporate that in our signature burgers. It’s absolutely delicious.”
The restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, and Hargis noted that the brunch menu will be unique.
“We’ve kind of seen that Elk Grove is underserved as far as the brunch scene goes,” he said. “So, we think that we can be a nice addition there.”
Hargis is no stranger to the restaurant and bar business, having opened his first restaurant and bar, LowBrau, about a decade ago. He later opened his other midtown Sacramento businesses, Block Butcher Bar; Milk Money, a doughnut and ice cream shop; Beast + Bounty, a Michelin-rated restaurant; and Holy Spirits, a cocktail bar.
Macdonald joined Hargis about nine years ago as a butcher at Block Butcher Bar, and he is currently the executive chef at all of Hargis’ business establishments.
“(Macdonald has) always been known for his meats,” Hargis said. “He’s (a) two-time burger battle winner with LowBrau. The first year we competed with Beast + Bounty he won (the) burger battle. So, meat is at the heart of what he’s been doing.”
Hargis added that the idea for the creation of LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the pandemic, Brock and I moved our smoker that we had at LowBrau over to his house, and he began kind of experimenting more on that side of things,” he said. “After exploring with that wood-fire there and having the smoker at his house, we just thought this would be the next frontier for us.”
In addition to becoming a part owner with Hargis in LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse, Macdonald will all share the ownership in Hargis’ other businesses.
Hargis, who was born in Dallas and moved to Sacramento in 1991, has a longtime connection to restaurants and grilled foods, he noted.
“My family was in the restaurant business in Texas,” he said. “And when I was in high school, my mom worked at a barbecue restaurant. And so, I was around it quite a bit. And you know, being from Texas, everybody kind of cooks outdoors on barbecues and smokes meats and things like that.”
Hargis told the Citizen that he also has a background in live music promotion.
“I did large-scale music events from the years of 1995 to 1998,” he said. “I did a lot of electronic and hip-hop events to (crowds of) 10,000 people.”
He added that he and Macdonald are “definitely considering live music” shows at their soon-to-be-opened business.
In establishing LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse, Hargis mentioned that he has been dedicated to creating one of the Sacramento area’s best barbecue restaurants.
“The main thing is that there are great barbecue places in town in Sacramento, (and) we want to be one of those great barbecue places,” he said.
“We just want to do a really great job. I think that our chef’s first and foremost thing is we want to cook delicious food, and just the way that we come together is creating a beautiful space that is going to be like no other barbecue space anybody’s ever seen.”
