The partially completed Mesa at Laguna Ridge apartment project at Bruceville Road and Elefa Avenue is currently scheduled for completion during the summer of 2024.
This project is being developed, constructed and managed by the Elk Grove-based real estate company, The Mesa Laguna Ridge, LP.
Mesa at Laguna Ridge is a market-rate apartment project with two phases, which include the already completed first phase, with 55 units and a 4,844-square-foot community center with indoor amenities.
The second phase at the southeast corner of Bruceville Road and Elefa Avenue is planned to include an additional 143 units within three two-story buildings and two three-story buildings.
All of the project’s apartment buildings will feature Spanish contemporary-style architecture, and the complex is operated by on-site management.
The project will have 404 on-site parking spaces for automobiles and 67 spaces for bicycles. There is currently one electric vehicle charger, and more chargers are planned for the second phase of the project.
A community laundry room is not included in the project, since laundry appliances are included in each apartment.
Mowe Hy, general manager of the project, told the Citizen on March 6 that the plan for the second phase is to begin construction next January or February, with the intention to complete the entire project by June or July 2024.
Before that second-phase project can begin, it will need to be presented to the Elk Grove City Council for additional approvals, due to requests made by the developer.
The Elk Grove Planning Commission, on March 2, unanimously recommended that the City Council approve those Phase 2 requests.
The requests include a rezone and Laguna Ridge Specific Plan amendment request to amend the zoning designation of 10.13 acres from its current medium-density residential-15 (RD-15) designation to the high-density residential-20 (RD-20) designation.
Hy told the Citizen that this request became necessary after the city’s planning department changed their definition of RD-15.
“I believe in 2019, the city updated (the RD-15) definition to mean 12 to 15 units,” he said. “However, our site was already started into the previous RD-15. And even into the current General Plan, this was supposed to be high-density residential, which is already 20 units per acre in that definition.
“So it’s more of just aligning the definitions that were consistent with the General Plan and also consistent with the existing project.”
Also requested is an approval for the removal of 10 trees of local importance. The majority of those trees would be removed for frontage improvements to Bruceville Road, and three of the trees were determined to be in poor health.
Moe noted that there is a plan to add more trees to the site.
“We are replacing those 10 Valley Oaks with 36 new ones when the project is complete,” he said.
The second phase plans additionally include associated site improvements, such as parking, lighting and landscaping.
Hy mentioned that the council will make their decision on these requests on March 22.
“I’m assuming that’s a formality; I’m hoping,” he said. “We have our building plans and our civil plans. Everything is with the city. We hope to get everything sorted out in short order and start as soon as they approve it. So, we have everything ready to go. Contractors have been lined up. We’re ready to (begin the second phase).”
Mowe noted that in its entirety, the project consists of 60% two-bedroom units, slightly less than 40% one-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units. The three-bedroom units are included in the second phase project.
Monthly rental costs for one-bedroom units at Mesa at Laguna Ridge begin at $1,980, while two-bedrooms begin at $2,280 per month. The three-bedroom units are projected to cost $2,980 per month.
Moe mentioned that he is excited to be getting closer to having this project completed.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “We acquired the land in 2015. So, it’s been about eight years going through COVID(-19) and everything, and quite a few bumps in the road.
“We’ve been in Elk Grove now for almost 10 years. We love it here and we just want to finish this project and deliver it to the community.”
