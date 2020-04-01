City, CSD board holding online
meetings in April
Due to the coronavirus situation, the elected officials of two local agencies will conduct their regular meetings online instead of gathering in their chambers in April.
Community members can watch these meetings online and submit public comments for the officials to review.
The Elk Grove City Council will have their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. To view the meeting, visit the city of Elk Grove’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
The Cosumnes Community Services District Board of Directors is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1. They govern the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. This board will use the Zoom application to conduct their meeting. To view the meeting, visit the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com.
