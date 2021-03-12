While planning for their first meeting as Elk Grove’s new planning commissioners, Juan Fernandez, Sandra Poole and Suman Singha, last week told the Citizen about their background and plans moving forward.
Fernandez, Poole and Singha were appointed to the commission by the Elk Grove City Council on Feb. 24. These selections were made two months after the council voted to open all five seats of the commission to any resident who desired to apply. The then-current commissioners were invited to reapply for their seats.
During the Feb. 24 meeting, Fernandez, Poole and Singha replaced Andrew Shuck, Mackenzie Wieser, and Tony Lin. Commissioners George Murphey and Sergio Robles kept their seats.
Juan Fernandez
Fernandez said that his love for Old Town Elk Grove led him to apply to serve on the Planning Commission.
“I kept seeing the potential (of that area), and then there was a project that came up for review by the Planning Commission right near my house at the corner of Bond and Waterman (roads),” he said.
“And then I got engaged with George Murphey and previous Planning Commissioner Mackenzie Weiser. One of them said, ‘You know, if you’re interested in what is going on in what’s coming before the Planning Commission, maybe you should apply.’”
Upon that suggestion, Fernandez applied for a commission seat, and was ultimately appointed as one of the new commissioners.
Fernandez, who grew up in San Luis Obispo County, is a 12-year resident of Elk Grove.
His background as a high-tech computer engineer includes working for Apple, Intel, and Dell.
As for his interest in Old Town, Fernandez mentioned his desire to help bring vibrancy to that area. He considered the Old Town Plaza to be a project that is helping the area move in a positive direction.
“I really want to see (the plaza) as a magnet (that brings) people in from all over the city,” he said.
Fernandez added that he desires to have the older part of the city united with the newer part of the city.
“As soon as you go over (Highway) 99 to the newer development, it feels like they’re not aware of what is available over here in Old Town and in East Elk Grove and vice versa,” he said. “I’d like to see Old Town be more of a draw for the folks on the west side of (Highway) 99.”
Also of interest to Fernandez are efforts to leverage renewable energy, and make it easier for people to take advantage of mass transportation, and to have more centrally located shopping areas, near walkable areas.
“My single biggest ticket item is the climate, if you will,” he said. “In my family, we have the electric vehicle, we have the Tesla Powerwall, we have solar power. So, we’ve gone all in on electric vehicle and electric storage. I’d like to see that adopted more broadly across the city.”
As a volunteer, Fernandez has been involved with homeless programs through the Elk Grove United Methodist Church. He and his family have also been very active with the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove.
Fernandez noted that he is eager to begin studying for his first Planning Commission meeting.
“I’m looking forward to getting into my first packet of items to review,” he said.
Sandra Poole
Poole, who is a retired state worker, described her interest in serving as a planning commissioner.
“I’ve always spent a lot of time volunteering in the community, and that’s always been my passion and something that I’ve always enjoyed doing,” she said. “So, when I decided to retire again at the end of 2019, I started a small consulting business, but I knew I had more time to devote to my community.
“I enjoy the city and I’ve watched the growth over the last over 20 years that I’ve been here, and (serving on the commission) was just something that piqued my interest.”
Although Poole had an unsuccessful attempt to join the commission last year, her persistency paid off as she was appointed to the commission last month.
“I was kind of surprised that I was picked, but I was honored and I was humbled,” she said. “I do feel like my experience in state government (and) county government – I also worked in county government in Riverside County before I moved to Sacramento – (is beneficial on the commission). And a lot of my experience has been in policy and writing regulations and interpreting law. I felt that I could bring that to the Planning Commission.”
She also identified one of her most important strengths as a planning commissioner as her ability to listen and gather input from various stakeholders, and make decisions that are in the “best interest of the city of Elk Grove.”
Poole expressed appreciation for the city’s effort to have a diverse Planning Commission.
“I appreciate the leadership in Elk Grove, even thinking about that and considering that,” she said. “It’s always helpful when you have the board and commissions and the leadership of the community reflect the diversity of the community.”
Poole, who moved to the Stonelake neighborhood in 2002, spoke about her longtime vision for Elk Grove.
“I’ve always thought that it would be nice to have a community that wasn’t necessarily a bedroom community – one where you could work and you don’t have to leave Elk Grove for certain industries or certain things that you would like to do or entertainment or that type of thing,” she said. “I would like Elk Grove to reflect that.”
She added that she wants Elk Grove to create a balance between changes in the city and the quality of life of its residents.
Suman Singha
Singha, who moved to Elk Grove from Connecticut in 2013, said that his love for this city has continued to grow.
“Elk Grove has been everything we thought it would be and more,” he said.
It was through Singha’s continuously growing love for Elk Grove that he decided to apply for the Planning Commission.
“My interest in the Planning Commission is simply to make sure that we continue to maintain a high quality, and we move forward and we have sustainable growth,” he said. “The city is going to continue to grow and we want to sort of balance the quality of life with sustainability.”
Singha’s background includes serving as vice president of research at the University of Connecticut from 2008 to 2013. He began his many years of work at that institution in 1990 as a professor, and he previously served as a professor at West Virginia University.
During his retirement, Singha volunteered and served in various positions with Elk Grove Food Bank Services, the Elk Grove Police Department, Cosumnes Community Services District, and Del Webb Glenbrooke Home Owners Association.
Although he recognized his many accomplishments, Singha mentioned that his interest in the Planning Commission is not self-serving.
“It is not about me,” he said. “I think it is about what I can give back to the community.”
Singha noted that he desires to be well prepared for each commission meeting.
“I’m going through all the stuff I need to know by next Friday – all the baseline information – and a week later, I’ll have all the information on what is on the (agenda) for the following week at the Planning Commission meeting,” he said.
“You read up, you do your homework. You have to spend the time, understand the issues. It is my job within the next couple weeks to come up to speed on a lot of these issues. And then you take your quantitative skills and then you use those to come up with decisions.”
Singha added that he views his appointment to the commission the same way he approaches his current position as the board chair of Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
“You go in and you do it, because you can make a positive contribution,” he said. “Do not accept any assignment, if you’re not willing to spend the time and the effort to understand what is requires, and then to do that in a non-biased and thoughtful manner.”
Regarding the diversity of the Planning Commission, Singha described it as “critically important.”
“It is critically important (for) the commission to reflect what the community looks like,” he said. “With that said, when I put my paperwork (in) for the Planning Commission, in no way was I talking about diversity. I was talking about what I have done in the past, what my accomplishments are and what, therefore, I expect to do in the future.”
