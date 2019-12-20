A Dec. 13 mediation meeting intended to resolve a financial dispute between the city and contractors and subcontractors of Elk Grove’s aquatics center ended without progress.
This $42 million aquatics center, which is located on Civic Center Drive, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard, opened in May. The facility includes an Olympic-sized pool with springboards and dive, an instructional pool, a recreation pool, built-in seating, associated structures, and many thousands of feet of concrete.
This summer, the city of Elk Grove filed a complaint against the contractors and subcontractors in Sacramento Superior Court, and demanded a jury trial related to alleged design deficiencies. The city claims that improper installation led to cracks in the center’s concrete.
The defendants in the complaint are the California-based firms, Arntz Builders, Willdan Engineering, SWA Sausalito, and Big B Construction.
Dori Erickson, co-owner of the Stockton-based Big B Construction, which performed the concrete work as a subcontractor, told the Citizen this week that the mediation meeting was a waste of her company’s time.
“We went and did the whole mediation thing last Friday and neither Willdan Engineering or SWA, the architects were there,” she said. “They refused to participate, so the city said we’re not prepared and we’re not going to talk about that. So, basically it was just a waste of time for us to even show up.
“They didn’t bother to let us know that they weren’t going to come. It was supposed to be a mediation for this thing that we’re being sued for, and nothing happened.”
Erickson detailed her company’s view on the issue of the center’s concrete.
“We began placing the concrete flatwork at The Commons (area of the facility), and we brought it to their attention that it was cracking – and they probably couldn’t have designed it better to crack – and SWA came out and looked at it and said, ‘No, we expect a certain amount of cracking. Please continue.’
“And we did (continue), and we placed 50,000 more square feet of concrete when all of a sudden we got, ‘No, no, stop and tear it out. We’re going to give you a redesign.’”
Erickson noted that her company followed those instructions “in good faith.”
“We tore (the concrete) out, they gave it a new design, we replaced it and now they refuse to pay,” she said. “It’s against the law to hold a contractor responsible for a design issue. Everyone knows it’s a design issue. They have experts that are telling them it’s a design issue; we have experts telling us it’s a design issue.”
Erickson added that she, her husband, Brian, their business and many of their employees have experienced financial losses due to the concrete issue.
“We had to close our Elk Grove office (in October), let half our people go, we refinanced our house, our shop in Stockton is up for sale,” she said. “There’s nothing much we can do. Our bonding has pretty much thrown us under the bus, because of this, and our line of credit is frozen because of this. So, we just kind of have to hang on.”
However, Erickson mentioned that she is feeling confident that her company will eventually get reimbursed for their concrete work.
“Pretty confident, although I was pretty confident they were going to settle (at the mediation) on Friday, because I really don’t think they want to go to trial,” she said. “But you know, they didn’t.”
Kristyn Laurence, city spokesperson, told the Citizen this week that she had not heard any updates regarding the mediation, but emphasized that the city desires to resolve the matter through that process.
“The city goes to mediation for a reason,” she said. “We’re looking to resolve the issue, but beyond that I don’t have any more to share beyond what we have already put out there. We are invested in the process, and we’ve gone to mediation to try to resolve it. So, I think we’re trying to give that the opportunity to work out.”
Laurence mentioned that the mediation period involves a series of meetings and that the next meeting would be scheduled, but “probably nothing until after the holidays.”
“We’re participating in the process,” she added.
