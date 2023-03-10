About 40 people on Feb. 28 shared their views on how local roads and parks could be improved across Elk Grove. This feedback was collected at the District56 center during the fourth and final public outreach meeting on the city of Elk Grove’s upcoming Measure E sales tax increase.
Starting on April 1, Elk Grove’s city sales tax will rise from 7.75 to 8.75%, and this tax could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million in revenues.
According to plan, Elk Grove city and Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials would then spend those funds on services such as public safety, road maintenance, and programs that address homelessness.
More than 54% of Elk Grove voters approved Measure E last November, and the Elk Grove City Council was scheduled to form a citizens oversight committee on this measure after press time on March 8.
“Overall, it’s been a good turnout and discussion,” Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann said about the Measure E sessions, adding that more than 100 people attended the session on homelessness. “People are learning and offering their opinions and input into things that are important – the process has been valuable in engaging and listening.”
Behrmann told the Citizen that his staff will draft a Measure E expenditure plan and show it to the oversight committee for feedback before bringing the plan to Elk Grove City Council and the CSD board for review later this spring. He said that officials might adopt the plan in June.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, attendees were invited to share their comments on matters such as traffic congestion, pavement maintenance, and park stewardship.
A popular spot at the meeting was a street map where residents were asked to place a red dot sticker on a street that has traffic problems. More than a dozen dots covered Highway 99’s Elk Grove Boulevard overpass area. Several dots were also placed on Elk Grove Boulevard from Wymark Drive eastward to Highway 99.
Attendee Brenda Walker viewed the map and recalled the routine challenge of attempting to make it pass several green lights on the heavily congested stretch of eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard from Wymark to Auto Center drives.
“If you make the light (on Wymark Drive) on your first green you have to step on it to make this one,” she said while pointing at Big Horn Boulevard. “It’s two and a half minutes (stop) here, so it takes you 10 minutes just to go half a mile.”
Bonnie Stensler, a resident of the Glenbrooke senior community, pointed at the map areas covered by red dots and laughed about how she could tell where the schools are located. She noted her troubles with speeding drivers on Whitelock Parkway, and the traffic congestion on Bruceville Road when parents pick up their children at Harriet Eddy Middle School. Stensler desired to see if more access could be created for parents driving to local campuses.
“I noticed that no matter where the schools are, they seem to have that buildup in bad weather or just usual days,” she said.
Christian Palacino, an avid bicyclist, told the Citizen that he desired to see bike lanes restored at Bruceville Road between Elk Grove and Laguna boulevards.
“If they put the bike lanes there, I think it’s wide enough for cars to park there and bicycles to go through,” he said.
Other attendees attached post-it notes that bore suggestions such as enforcing speed limits on Whitelock Parkway and near Elk Grove Boulevard’s West Taron Drive intersection.
During the meeting, the city’s public works director, Jeff Werner and CSD Parks Administrator Phil Lewis addressed their agencies’ needs that could be supported by Measure E funds.
Werner said that pavement is the city’s largest asset and said that the city currently spends $9 million a year on maintaining pavement. He added that $11 million is needed to meet quality standards for the pavement.
“Our city is new and the pavement will deteriorate over time so we need to continue to invest in the maintenance of that pavement,” Werner said.
The public works director mentioned that other uses of Measure E funds could be large repairs to major roadways like Elk Grove Boulevard, and leveraging local funds for state and federal grants that can support larger city projects.
Regarding the parks side, Lewis stressed his agency’s interest in enhancing safety and accessibility at the CSD’s 102 parks in Elk Grove. He also mentioned the potential use of Measure E funds for park lighting improvements, sidewalk repairs, renovating the aging Jerry Fox Swim Center, and hiring an urban forester who can properly maintain park trees. The CSD has an inventory of 48,000 trees, Lewis said.
CSD General Manager Joshua Green told the Citizen that the CSD board could review public feedback from last month’s Measure E sessions later this spring.
“This is an important step to hear from the community,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of education on what can be done and tonight is really about how we do it in getting that feedback from the community.”
