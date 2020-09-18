McLaughlin honored as Fire Chief of the Year

The California Fire Chiefs Association honored Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin as the Fire Chief of the Year. They surprised him with the announcement and the Ronny Jack Coleman Award during their meeting in Elk Grove on Sept. 10. McLaughlin’s family joined the surprise.
“My family snuck in and I was left speechless,” McLaughlin said in a press statement. “My success is due to their unwavering support of me and the work I have been called to do.”
The association recognized the 32-year fire service veteran for his work in their organization as well as his advocacy for public safety. They credited him for prompting U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, to propose a national program that’s dedicated to behavioral health for first responders.
McLaughlin plans to retire from the Cosumnes Fire Department in December.
