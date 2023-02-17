Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Vice Mayor Kevin Spease joined the Sacramento Homeless Policy Council (SHPC) as a representative and alternate, respectively.
The decision stemmed from the Elk Grove City Council’s Feb. 8 meeting.
Singh-Allen was unavailable for an interview, as of press time, but Spease explained what SHPC does as a council.
“In a nutshell, what it allows us to do is to get into a room or into an environment where we can talk together to address the problems associated with homelessness,” he said.
“Generally what happens is that three times a year this group convenes, we are not an actionable body, meaning we don’t take votes and make those things happen, but what we do is we share ideas on what we’re doing in the city of Elk Grove and we listen to the other ideas that other people are doing in Elk Grove and we work together to draft policies or policy ideas for the entire region.”
According to a July 2022 report from the nonprofit Sacramento Steps Forward, as many as 9,278 people were experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County, a 67% increase from the amount in 2019.
An article from CalMatters found that the total number of homeless people in California increased to 173,800, from 151,300 people in 2019.
“Homelessness and its impact on our community is one of the most significant concerns Elk Grove residents have,” Spease said. “The mayor and my council colleagues hear that concern, and we understand that this is an issue that needs to be resolved.”
Spease explained the methods that the city of Elk Grove took to address homelessness, such as having the homeless services navigator offer resources to homeless people, which offers financial benefits and identification.
Spease also said that the Elk Grove Police Department has problem-oriented policing officers and a licensed mental health clinician to respond to calls of people suffering a mental health crisis, with mental health crises being “pervasive” in the homeless population.
When asked about his opinions about Gov. Gavin Newsom signing the CARE act, a bill that will establish courts that determine what kind of medical treatment will be given to people suffering from mental illness, Spease emphasized that his opinion on the bill was his own and that his opinion doesn’t speak for SPHC as a whole.
Spease said he thinks “Governor Newsom’s got it right, and it pains me to say that.”
“Until we get to a point where we can compel people to get help for the problems that are underlying their current situation: drug addiction, mental health, alcoholism. It isn’t just a ‘we don’t have enough houses’ problem, until we can compel to get that assistance, I don’t know how we’re going to solve this problem,” he said.
When asked if the CARE act does enough, Spease said “from a personal perspective, not speaking for the council on this,” that if done properly and given the due process, because “you can’t send someone away for life because they have a mental health issue,” that it’s a situation that could work.
When asked whether the number of homeless people will increase in the coming years as the way things are set up now, Spease said without additional focus, “I think that answer is yes.”
