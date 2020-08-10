Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on Aug. 7 publicly responded to allegations that his associates or supporters harassed several local women who politically oppose him.
In his statement, Ly expressed sympathy for those who claim that they were harassed.
“Over the past few weeks, I have had time to reflect on the disturbing and unacceptable incidents experienced by women in our community,” he said.
“They have spoken out about being harassed, intimidated and bullied. I believe them and acknowledge their pain. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering they have endured.”
In response to the allegations of these local women, the City Council on July 22 agreed to consider the options of censuring Ly or requesting that a Sacramento County Grand Jury investigation regarding these allegations be launched. The act of censuring is a formal expression of disapproval and is not an impeachment or removal from office.
The Council will review the accusations during their Aug. 12 meeting.
Among the accusers are Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen, Linda Vue who worked as Ly’s 2016 election campaign manager, and Dr. Jacqueline “Jax” Cheung, owner and editor-in-chief of the online news site, Elk Grove Tribune.
The first accusation against Ly came after Vue criticized Ly through an op-ed piece that was published by the Tribune on June 29. In that piece, Vue alleged through her public Facebook posts, that she was harassed by Ly through his associates who are part of the Hmong clan system.
Vue, who like Ly is Hmong, said that a Hmong clan is a family, social structure that is “called upon from time to time to act as a communal court to settle various community and family issues.”
She claimed that Ly prematurely implied on his Facebook page that Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to a south Sacramento business that was owned by his friend. It was later revealed that the fire was not associated with the protesters, Vue noted.
Ly deleted his post and later denied allegations against him through his own op-ed piece that was published in the Tribune on June 30.
Cheung said that she was twice harassed by strangers after running Vue’s op-ed in the Tribune. She also told the Citizen that she was threatened during the first call after refusing to remove Vue’s op-ed.
Following the publishing of Vue’s op-ed, Singh-Allen on July 3 posted a statement on her personal Facebook page, claiming that she had also been harassed by Ly’s associates because she endorsed Ly’s school board opponent, Jake Rambo, in 2012.
Ly went on to serve with Singh-Allen on the Elk Grove school board until he was elected to the Elk Grove City Council in 2014.
Singh-Allen also commented on the Hmong clan system, referring to it as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
Earlier this month, Community Services District (CSD) Director Jaclyn Moreno claimed that she was repeatedly harassed by a member of Ly’s 2018 campaign staff when she was running for her current position. Moreno and Ly ran together in the Team Elk Grove coalition of candidates in local races that year.
She alleged that Ly “failed to act and sided with the abuser.”
Moreno also called upon Ly to “dismantle the patriarchy” in the Hmong clan system.
Ly has denied all of the allegations that he had associates harass people.
In his recent statement, the mayor wrote that he does not condone anyone who “engages in disrespectful and harmful behavior towards women or any person.”
“To any supporter or anyone who claims to be acting in my name as a way to show their support, this is not the way,” he wrote. “Please stop such reprehensible behavior. This only further hurts those who have experienced and endured the negative impacts of such actions.”
Ly stressed his belief in “restorative justice,” and expressed his willingness to meet with any of his accusers to “begin the process of healing.”
The mayor specifically addressed Moreno’s allegations in his statement.
“I realize that Jaclyn Moreno’s experience was hurtful, and her needs should have been centered more,” he wrote. “I am sincerely sorry she had to experience that.”
Moreno, in her Aug. 2 statement, urged city officials to institute changes, including creating a reporting and investigating process for employees and citizens, and establishing a citywide committee on the status of women and girls.
She also expressed her interest in changes being made to systems that currently allow the continuance of patriarchy.
Ly wrote in his statement that he supports Moreno’s “recommendation for change.”
“Let’s be inclusive regarding changes with policies and procedures, not just only in the city, but hopefully in the CSD and school district, as well,” he wrote. “We should also jointly form an ethics commission that will review the rights and due process of all, including women and girls. I am hopeful we will come together to heal and better serve Elk Grove.”
Singh-Allen responded to Ly’s statement on her personal Facebook page.
“It is hard to believe that Steve Ly is still not acknowledging or taking responsibility for his own actions in directly harassing women in our community,” she said. “We are not calling on him to acknowledge that harassment exists in the abstract, but to acknowledge and change his pattern of behavior that is years-long.”
Elk Grove School Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza, who ran against Ly for the City Council’s District 4 seat in 2014, also commented on the mayor’s statement through her own personal Facebook page. She alleged that Ly’s campaign attempted to spread defamatory rumors about her personal life in that election year.
“Steve Ly’s statement – only issued days before the City Council considers censuring him – oddly fails to include any elements of an actual apology,” she wrote.
“There is no expression of regret for what he’s done, explanation of what he did wrong, repentance, offer of repair to his victims, request for forgiveness, and most importantly: no acknowledgement of responsibility. He simply continues to add insult to the mounting list of injuries.”
The Elk Grove City Council's meeting will begin online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Readers can view the meeting by accessing the city's website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.