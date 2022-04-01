Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen on March 25 delivered her second State of the City address.
Held at the city’s District56 community center, this Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce-hosted event marked Elk Grove’s first in-person State of the City address since 2019. The past two addresses were presented online only, due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While looking at attendees of the event, Singh-Allen expressed gratitude for the pandemic’s current status, which allows for in-person gatherings.
“I’m so grateful that we can be together in-person,” she said. “It has been far too long since we’ve connected like this.”
Singh-Allen described the city as a body that is in motion toward a better quality of life for the residents of this city, which she noted has grown in population by more than 15% in the past decade.
She highlighted some of the city’s newer projects, including The Preserve, District56’s 28-acre park, and improvements to Kammerer and Grant Line roads and the Old Town Plaza and Railroad Street.
Singh-Allen also noted that more than 1,500 workers are helping the Sky River Casino project get done in “record time.”
“According to (Wilton Rancheria) Chairman (Jesus) Tarango, construction is ahead of schedule and their first phase is expected to open by the end of this year,” she said.
Singh-Allen also mentioned a project east of the casino site – the Kubota Tractor Corporation’s Western Distribution Center project.
“Kubota’s investment in our community will be the catalyst for attracting other companies to the city’s newly annexed industrial park,” she said.
Another upcoming project that Singh-Allen mentioned is the future Elk Grove Library at Waterman Road and Elk Grove Boulevard.
“(The library) will serve the needs of residents for decades to come,” she said. “If grants are secured and everything goes smoothl1y, that facility could open in 2025.”
The mayor additionally drew attention to the city’s increase in housing, noting that 563 single-family homes and 109 apartments were built last year.
She noted that efforts are being made to increase housing options for “people of all ages, incomes and stages in life.”
As for potential future projects in this city, Singh-Allen spoke about the possible relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove.
“A new zoo could be an important economic driver in our city, providing up to 1 million annual visitors and as many as 250 jobs,” she said. “But perhaps more importantly, a new zoo has the potential to generate a lasting impact for our children and regional wildlife conservation.”
Singh-Allen also addressed the topic of improving transportation in Elk Grove through such potential projects as extending light rail into this city, and establishing a passenger train station for service between Sacramento and the Bay Area. That station could be constructed as early as 2025, she noted.
The mayor mentioned that the city will continue to pursue additional amenities in Elk Grove, including the establishment of Project Elevate – a high-end, mixed-use development that is planned for construction on a 20-acre, city-owned site at Big Horn and Elk Grove boulevards. That site neighbors District56.
Singh-Allen spoke about Elk Grove as a city with a “big heart.”
“Nowhere was that more evident than in the days following the tragic death of (Elk Grove Police) Officer Ty Lenehan,” she said. “From the candlelight vigils to the procession to the outpouring of cards and messages, Elk Grove showed up in the moments that our police department, and Ty’s family, needed it most.”
Lenehan was the first officer to die in the line-of-duty in Elk Grove police history when a wrong-way driver killed him on Highway 99 in January.
Singh-Allen also addressed the crises faced by people in Ukraine and Afghanistan, and she noted that Elk Grove stands in solidarity with the people of those countries.
She additionally referred to Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ “overwhelming increase” in requests for services, which were aided by more than $800,000 from the city since 2020. The food bank will begin its relocation to its new site on Kent Street this month.
Singh-Allen also spoke about local efforts to address homelessness.
Those efforts include the City Council’s recently created homelessness task force, Singh-Allen noted.
“(Task force) members will be working with our police department and local and regional organizations like Elk Grove (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) and our homeless navigator to explore how we can do more to address the root causes of homelessness and make a larger local impact on this problem,” she said.
Singh-Allen mentioned that the city will be aided by $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with “flexible homeless solutions and other needs identified by the task force’s work.”
The mayor referred to Elk Grove as a “city with big dreams and eyes focused on the future,” and she described the current state of the city as strong.
“The state of our city is strong, because we are committed to a better tomorrow for Elk Grove,” Singh-Allen said. “I am proud to serve as your mayor and I welcome the opportunity to work with you to make our community the very best that it can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.