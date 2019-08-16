With Diversity Awareness Month in full swing in Elk Grove, Mayor Steve Ly and three of the city’s council members this week shared their feelings on Elk Grove’s rich diversity. The city’s annual celebration of the community will culminate with the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen did not respond for comment, as of press time.
Mayor Steve Ly
Mayor Steve Ly spoke of the positive aspects of Elk Grove’s diversity.
“Elk Grove’s diversity is what makes us strong and is what makes us unique,” he said.
Ly called last month’s formation of the Elk Grove Diversity and Inclusion Commission “a step in the right direction.”
The commission was formed as part of the City Council’s adoption of a resolution, which also dissolved the Elk Grove Multicultural Committee.
The Multicultural Committee had planned the city’s annual Multicultural Festival for the past seven years.
Responsibilities of the new commission include providing details pertaining to Elk Grove’s overall diversity, and periodically assisting city departments with events and activities.
The mayor noted that events are held throughout the city that recognize and celebrate Elk Grove’s diversity.
Ly referred to this diversity as a “very well-mixed salad.”
“(It is like) a very well mixed salad, but at the same time, each of those vegetables retains its flavor that adds to the richness of (the community),” he said.
The mayor further spoke about the integration of different ethnic groups or other distinct diversity groups into the city as a whole.
“The important part is to remember that we’re Elk Grovians (number) one, but at the same time balance that with who we are and where we came from,” he said. “That will then secure our identity and ensure that the path where we’re headed, we’re very mindful of this nation being built by immigrants and refugees.”
Council Member Steve Detrick
Council Member Steve Detrick praised Elk Grove and its diversity.
“We’re one of the safest cities in the United States for population,” he said. “I think the school district does a fabulous job with integrating all of the different languages that are spoken to bridge those gaps in education.
“Last weekend the (Women’s Festival) from the Indian community (was held) at Elk Grove Park. There’s a lot of different little and big things that go on in Elk Grove to celebrate those differences.”
This council member also praised Elk Grove’s diverse neighborhoods.
“The majority of the neighborhoods in Elk Grove are blended,” he said. “People don’t move into the neighborhood and say, ‘OK, I’m this descent. Which neighborhood do I move into?’”
Detrick shared a personal story about the formation of the Elk Grove Multicultural Committee.
“When I was the mayor, that is when the two Sikh gentlemen – that were from my neighborhood by the way – were killed,” he said. “I was very concerned with the direction the city was going to go, and I had been working collaboratively with Newton Ekpo on doing a Multicultural Festival.
“I said, ‘Rather than us doing it, why don’t we make it a city commission, and I’ll bring that forward, and I’m sure that I can get the rest of the council to agree with me,’” he said. “They did, and that’s when they started the Multicultural Committee.”
Detrick added that it is important for him to keep the name of Ekpo alive. He died of cancer at the age of 60 in 2012.
“It was his brainchild to have this (festival) and celebrate the diversities that we have, and educate people on those diversities,” he said. “So, that’s been a real passionate thing for me to continue this, not only for the community, but in memory of Newton.”
Council Member Darren Suen
In sharing his own views on the city’s diversity, Council Member Darren Suen expressed the need to lead by example.
“I believe it’s important for the city to lead by example and work toward the type of community we aspire to be – one where everyone feels comfortable with their respective cultures and beliefs,” he said.
“These activities enable us to get a glimpse of cultures and practices that others might not be familiar with. With that glimpse, we gain a better understanding of our residents and community.”
Suen added that the city’s “real success” extends beyond diversity.
“(It is about) our city’s integration of that diversity – that you can go down any street or look into any Elk Grove classroom and see kids of all backgrounds playing together and their parents enjoying each other’s company at events and festivals. (It) is a true testament to the special place we have in Elk Grove.”
Vice Mayor Pat Hume
Vice Mayor Pat Hume referred to Elk Grove’s diversity as “great.” He also mentioned that he has been impressed by the various events in Elk Grove that collectively exhibit the city’s diversity.
“While I haven’t been able to get out to many of the celebrations, what I have attended has been fantastic,” he said.
Hume added that becoming familiar with the city’s diversity can be beneficial in finding commonalities with others of different backgrounds.
“The more we get to know and understand one another, the more we will recognize our commonalities rather than be skeptical of our differences,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.