U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, experienced much success in the first day of the Congressional District 7 primary election.
District 7 was redrawn last year and now includes Elk Grove and Galt to the south, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
Early reporting from the Sacramento County elections office shows that Matsui was the top vote-getter with 66.6% of the votes in this election.
Trailing Matsui on the first day of the District 7 primary election were Max Semenenko, a Republican from Citrus Heights, with 25.8% of the votes, and Jimmy Fremgen, a Democrat from midtown Sacramento who collected 7.5% of the vote.
The top two candidates in this election will move on to the general election this November.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who has represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, is running in the election for the redrawn District 6 that covers north Sacramento County.
In a statement issued on June 7, Matsui commented on her early lead in the primary election.
“I am honored and humbled to have the support of so many of my current constituents and I am grateful for the voters who supported me in the new areas of the recently drawn 7th (Congressional District),” she wrote. “Our country has work to do, and I will work day and night to make sure we continue to invest in our country so that future generations can inherit a world that we are proud to pass on.”
District 7 includes Matsui’s Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento.
According to her congressional web page, Matsui is focused on improving the economy and health care, preventing gun violence, protecting women’s rights, bringing clean energy technology to Sacramento, assisting veterans and seniors, improving education systems, and reversing the effects of climate change.
Semenenko told the Citizen that he is excited with his current, second-place standing in the election.
“I think at this point I see the numbers that I’m going to be on the November ballot,” he said. “I’m glad and I’m proud of myself that I had the opportunity to run, and yeah, I’m excited.”
With his belief that he will move on to the general election, Semenenko noted that he plans to further gain support of local voters.
“Now I need to be there to give people trust and see if I can win their hearts, so they can trust me and vote for me in November,” he said.
On his campaign website, Semenenko refers to four of his top issues as reviving the economy, defending the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, reforming the immigration system to be fair and safe, and “loosen(ing) big pharma’s grip on our health care system.”
Fremgen, a former intern for Matsui, told the Citizen last March that he decided to run for Congress after observing many “regular people” getting left behind, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His top campaign issues include homelessness, assisting people to obtain access to health care, bringing federal resources back to local “communities that are hurting,” and “getting the corrupt influence of corporate money out of politics.”
7th Congressional District 2022 primary election results
Doris Matsui (D), 27,066 votes, 66.6%
Max Semenenko (R), 10,506 votes, 25.8%
Jimmy Fremegen (D), 3,057 votes, 7.5%
*Reported as of June 8
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.