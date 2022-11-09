U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, declared victory on Nov. 9 after winning 65% of the vote in the early results for California’s 7th Congressional District race.
In the redrawn district, she will represent Elk Grove as well as downtown Sacramento, Florin, Galt, Rancho Murieta, and Isleton. The Land Park area resident currently represents the sixth district.
“I want to thank the voters of the Greater Sacramento region for their ongoing support, and I want to thank my newer constituents for their backing,” Matsui said in a press statement. “As your representative, I commit to working day and night to make sure we improve and invest in our country so that future generations can inherit a world that we are proud to pass on.”
Her Republican opponent, Max Semenenko had 34% of the vote, as of press time.
“I want to thank Max Semenenko for running a respectful campaign and I hope that he continues his engagement in the community,” Matsui said in a press statement.
Matsui has served in Congress since 2005 when her husband, U.S. Bob Matsui, died and she was elected in his stead.
In Congress, she sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Throughout her tenure, she has prioritized her Energy, Healthcare, and Communications and Technology subcommittees by supporting clean energy and healthcare for all legislation.
Matsui received nearly 67% of votes in the 7th District’s June primary election. She received nearly the same amount on Nov. 8, at 67% of votes, totaling more than 38,000 votes.
Semenenko received 25% of votes in the June primary, a number that increased to 34% this week as of Nov. 8, and had more than18,000 votes. He garnered support from Republicans in the district with his declared commitment to defending the Second Amendment and reforming the nation’s immigration system. Semenenko serves as a parks commissioner for the North Highlands Recreation and Park District Board.
Elk Grove’s current Congressman, Ami Bera of the sixth Congressional District opted to run in the redrawn sixth district instead of competing against Matsui. The Elk Grove Democrat is currently leading that race with 55% of the vote against his Republican opponent, Tamika Hamilton who reportedly had 44%, as of press time. If he wins, Bera will represent north Sacramento County communities such as Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova.
Prior to the 2022 redistricting, Galt was included in district nine. This area was represented by Jerry McNerney, who is retiring at the end of his term. Galt is now joining Vineyard, Isleton, Rancho Murieta, and Elk Grove in the seventh Congressional district. In February, Matsui took an introductory tour of Elk Grove, stating that it would “not be my last visit” explaining that there is still much to learn about the city.
The new districts within the state were designed with information from the 2020 census by an independent group, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC). The finalized maps were provided to the Secretary of State last December. This is the first election that these redrawn districts have been used.
Newly elected members will be sworn in on Jan. 3 and serve a term of two years.
Results of California’s 7th Congressional District race
Doris Matsui -Democrat, 65% (39,895 votes)
Max Semenenko – Republican, 34% (20,722 votes)
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 16% of precincts reporting on Nov. 9.
