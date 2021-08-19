The Elk Grove Unified School District’s year-round elementary schools started their new school year last month, and the remaining elementary schools as well as middle and high schools returned to full-time class instruction on Aug. 12.
Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors on campus, as mandated by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This policy does not affect those with medical exemptions.
For those who chose not to attend in-person classes, the district offers distance learning options through their EGUSD Virtual Academy or the independent study program at Las Flores High School.
The question over whether to challenge the state’s mask mandate arose at the Elk Grove school board’s Aug. 10 meeting.
Near the end of the six-hour meeting, Trustee Carmine Forcina called for board motions that focused on the mandate.
“As I said in the beginning, we stand up and be counted instead of hiding behind mandates that are thrown at us,” he said.
Forcina proposed that the district file a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom in order to challenge the state’s mask mandate. His idea failed to advance since none of his fellow trustees seconded his motion for a board vote.
Forcina also did not get a second for his motion for the school board to discuss a voluntary school mask policy at a future meeting.
They did vote to approve his idea of a future discussion on how the district should enforce the indoor mask policy in the event that students and adults refuse to wear masks.
“I think that’s a fair discussion,” Trustee Sean Yang said.
The school board on Aug. 10 held their first meeting that invited the public to attend in-person since March 2020. Past meetings only allowed online participation from the public due to the COVID-19 situation. On Aug. 10, all attendees were asked to wear masks in the board chambers.
The school mask debate
Community members from both sides of the school mask debate spoke at to the board that night. A few argued that the district was not doing enough to protect students from COVID-19 exposure while others called for masks to be voluntary for students.
Parent Matt Feaster argued that students should be free to choose to wear masks or not on campus. He said that medical studies found that children are unlikely to infect others with COVID. Feaster added that people are not supposed to breathe bodily air wastes in masks all day long.
“As parents, we get to decide what’s best for our children, not some state bureaucrats above anybody in this room who also don’t follow their own rules they are creating,” he said.
Parent Heidi Moore argued that it’s unjust for the district to have students wear masks throughout the school day. She said that only 7% of Sacramento County’s 1.1 million residents tested positive for COVID and that 0.12% died. She added that more children have died from influenza than COVID-19.
“If we did not mask up our kids for flu season, why are we masking our kids now?” Moore said. “It does not make sense.”
Moore’s son, Colton who attends McGarvey Elementary School, told trustees that masks make it difficult for him to concentrate in school.
“It makes me so tired,” he said. “I also can’t see my teacher’s mouth and that makes it hard for me to understand what she is trying to teach me.”
In contrast to the calls for ending the mask requirement, Parent Joe Villaflor told the school board that masks should also be required for students who are outdoors.
“If you watch them out there – they’re all over the place,” he said. “They’re hugging each other, they’re pushing each other, there’s so much physical contact…We didn’t ask for this disease to happen, it just happened. And I wish we didn’t have to wear a mask, and I understand we’re in a polarized situation.”
Bianca Villaflor told trustees that more than 350 parents signed her petition that requests the district to strengthen their COVID safety measures. She mentioned her challenges in finding information from school staff after she was informed that her son was exposed to COVID-positive people at school. The parent said she later received six notifications from the school district that her children were exposed.
“I do know there are parents on both sides of the spectrum, but I do believe there is a happy medium,” Bianca said.
Her proposals for the school district include requiring masks for recess or socially distanced recesses, increasing availability for COVID testing, and teachers offering 10-day work packets for students told to quarantine at home.
Under district policy, students and staff who may have been exposed to COVID are told to quarantine themselves at home for at least 10 days.
Superintendent reports on COVID-19 exposures in the school district
In his Aug. 13 letter to parents, students, and staff, Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman reported on the number of students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19 last month when the year-round elementary schools started the new school year.
He wrote that 77 students tested positive, but contact tracers determined that 69 of those students contracted COVID off-campus. The superintendent added that 20 of the 21 staff members who tested positive also contracted the virus outside school.
Hoffman wrote that 15,000 students attend the district’s year-round elementary schools.
“These schools have been open for nearly a month and our safety protocols appear to be working,” he stated. “While we are experiencing positive cases, our numbers for school exposure reported cases are very low.”
Toward the end of the school board’s Aug. 10 meeting, Hoffman announced that the state was requiring COVID vaccinations for all school staff. Elk Grove Unified previously did not require employees to be vaccinated.
Hoffman said that while the district does not track vaccination rates among staff, he said that COVID contact tracers determined that most of the employees who were exposed to the virus had been vaccinated.
In an Aug. 11 media statement, district spokesperson Xanthi Soriano stated that, based on vaccination registrations, “we know that a majority of our (Elk Grove Unified) staff did get vaccinated.”
COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Sacramento County since early July. The county had a COVID case rate of 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents on July 1, and the county public health staff reported 28.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Aug. 16. Sacramento County’s COVID-related hospitalizations were 382 patients and 93 intensive care unit patients on Aug. 16. The hospitalization number is the highest reported number since Jan. 26.
Early this month, county spokesperson Samantha Mott told the Citizen that the Delta variant caused the rise in COVID infections, “the majority of which is among unvaccinated individuals.”
