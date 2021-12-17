The Elk Grove Unified School District board on Dec. 14 appointed Trustee Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire to be their president for 2022. They also chose Trustee Sean Yang to be their board clerk for next year.
Martinez-Alire succeeded Trustee Beth Albiani who served as the board president for 2020 and 2021.
The new board president is a Florin High School graduate who earned her master’s degree in counseling and her doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Sacramento. She works for the Los Rios Community College District.
Martinez-Alire made history in 2014 when she was elected as the first Native American to serve on the Elk Grove school board. She is an enrolled member of the Miwok tribe.
In addition to being board president, Martinez-Alire represents the Elk Grove school district’s Trustee Area 2, which covers the Monterey Trail High School region in north Elk Grove as well as the city’s Camden and eastern Laguna regions.
